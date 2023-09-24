RU RU NG NG
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Coventry Coventry
Championship England 25 sep 2023, 15:00 Coventry - Huddersfield
England, Coventry, Coventry Building Society Arena
Huddersfield Huddersfield
Review Н2Н Tournament table
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.97

In the match of the 8th round of the English Championship, Coventry City will host Huddersfield. The meeting of teams fighting for survival will take place on September 25.

Coventry City

After seven rounds played, the team is in 19th place in the standings, gaining seven points. It is interesting that in the new season, Coventry City achieved only one victory, drew four times and lost twice to their opponents.

In seven rounds, the team scored 11 goals and conceded ten goals into their own net. Coventry are currently just three points clear of the relegation zone, although they have a game in hand. In order to protect themselves from problems, the home team must score points in games with equal opponents. Otherwise, Coventry City fans will face a difficult and nervous end to the season.

Huddersfield

This team scored one point more than its next opponent. Huddersfield are in 17th place in the standings and have 2 wins, 2 draws and three losses.

At the same time, Huddersfield's performance leaves much to be desired. Over seven rounds, the team scored only eight goals and conceded 12 times. Like Coventry City, this team is one of the potential candidates for relegation, although the situation may change if the guests begin to score points with teams of equal class.

Match forecast

Considering the form of the team, as well as the fact that they are approximately the same in class, I propose to bet on the outcome of the match with a total of less than 2.5.

