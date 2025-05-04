RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie B Italy Cosenza vs Cesena prediction and betting tips on May 9, 2025

Cosenza vs Cesena prediction and betting tips on May 9, 2025

Vincent West Vincent West Dailysports's expert
Cosenza vs Cesena prediction Photo: https://www.ilcosenza.it/ Author unknown
Cosenza Cosenza
Serie B Italy 09 may 2025, 14:30 Cosenza - Cesena
-
- : -
Italy, Cosenza, Stadio San Vito-Gigi Marulla
Cesena Cesena
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
On May 9, at the "San Vito - Luigi Marulla" stadium, the 38th round of Italy's Serie B will see Cosenza take on Cesena. For this matchup, I'm offering a bet on goals, cards, and the winner.

Cosenza

The team is set to celebrate its centenary next calendar year. It's worth noting, however, that this marks the anniversary of the original club's founding, while the current side was reassembled after bankruptcy and only managed to break into Serie B at the end of the last decade. Last season, they delivered a decent performance, collecting 47 points and finishing ninth.

This season, however, such results are a distant dream—the club is stuck at the very bottom of the table, rarely winning and, especially in recent years, losing quite frequently. For example, after a 1-0 win over Bari, they fell to Südtirol in the last round.

Cesena

This club could easily be considered one of the youngest in Italy's football landscape. Of course, it didn't emerge from nowhere and has actively drawn on the groundwork laid by its predecessors. Still, having started in 2018, in just six years they managed to fight their way into Serie B as group winners, also clinching the Serie C Super Cup along the way.

As is often the case with such newcomers—practically debutants—things haven't been easy. On the other hand, they started the campaign with confidence and managed to put together some solid spells, remaining among the contenders for the playoff zone. This is despite not having won a game since the start of spring. But after a 0-3 defeat to Mantova, they managed to beat Palermo, once again putting themselves in the playoff hunt.

Match facts

  • Since the beginning of December, Cosenza have managed to win only three times in all competitions
  • On average, Cosenza scores 0.86 goals and concedes 1.44 goals per match
  • Cesena went seven games without a win before their last match

H2H

In December, the clubs met for the first time since 2000. Cesena won at home, 2-1.

Cosenza vs Cesena prediction

The bookmakers are backing the visitors to win. Cesena have had their share of questions, but against the division's main outsider, they should be able to secure an away victory (odds – 1.93).

Comments
