Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.76 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On July 25, Estádio Couto Pereira (Curitiba) will host the match of the 16th round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Coritiba will compete with Fluminense. The battle will start at 00:00 CET.

Coritiba



The team, only once, back in 1985, when the draw was completely chaotic, won the national championship. Generally speaking, it is the maximum middle peasant of Serie A, which has repeatedly lost the so-called “registration” in the elite division. Moreover, having spent 2018-2019 in the second division, “Coxa Branca” returned and took only the 19th place, which was followed by one more relegation. Another trial, which happened in the previous season, became more successful and brought the 15th position – that was enough for “survival”. To be more precise, everything is going to the fact that a new relegation has been simply postponed for a year. Nowadays, “the Glorioso” “hangs” out among the outsiders. 5 matches brought 2 wins and 11 points – only Vasco da Gama and America Mineiro have lower results. On the other hand, it turned out to add sharply in the game in July: 12 matches without a win were followed by two victories in a row (in the matches against Goias and America) and one more battle brought a 0-0 score on the field of Cruzeiro.

Fluminense



The club won its fourth and jet last championship in 2012. There are no new trophies in the “piggy bank” of this popular team after that success. Still, the previous draw brought a relatively high, 3rd final place. And nowadays, despite the workload in the Copa Libertadores, where the team managed to get into the play-offs (due to a draw of the last round in the battle against the direct competitor, Sporting Cristal – the team stayed in the 2nd place in the group with 10 points), “the Tricolor from Rio” managed to remain among the leaders of the Brasileiro. It is reasonable to mention that it won only in the first out of 3 last matches there – that was a struggle with Internacional at the home arena (by the way, that was the only match, where the team scored); there were a defeat made by Sao Paulo and a draw in the confrontation with Flamengo in the other two matches. As a result, the team is in the 5th place, but only a couple of points behind the 2nd position.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Speaking about the previous season, the clubs exchanged home victories in spectacular matches.

Predictions



Bookmakers give preference to the guests. Still, they score a little and the hosts have “come to life” now. Thus, we bet on “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.76).

