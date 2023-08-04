Prediction on game Win FC Copenhagen Odds: 2.08 100% Bonus up to $108 4.20 Bet now

On August 8, Parken Stadium (Copenhagen) will host the first leg of the 1/2 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which Copenhagen will compete with Sparta Prague. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Copenhagen



The club was able to become the champion of the country in the previous season. That is by no means a sensational result, because it is already the 15th trophy, including the 2nd one in a row, for the project, which was founded in 1992. It goes without saying that the goal for Jacob Neestrup and his team is to prove themselves in the European competition as well. The previous season brought the relatively good results: the Danish club qualified and, speaking about the Champions League group, although they took the 4th place, achieved the home draws in the battles against all the status opponents, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and even Manchester City. As for the new cycle, “the Lions” started in Iceland, confidently beating Breidablik with a 2-0 score (it is reasonable to mention that Larsson scored a goal and made an assist in half an hour). The home match was even brighter and more convincing – the team finished it with a final 6-3 result.

Sparta Prague



The team has finally returned to the top of Czech football. Even taking into account all its status as a historical football giant and a record for the number of championship titles (the first of which was taken almost a century ago, in 1926), “Iron Sparta” took a maximum of the 2nd place and there was the 5th one for almost a decade, since 2014! It was possible to win only 1 trophy, the MOL Cup in 2020 (the 15th one in its history) during this time. It is pretty ironical, but the invitation of the Danish specialist, Priske, helped. Briand, who, by the way, had been in the coaching staff of Copenhagen in 2016/2017, was able to win the race with his new wards against his neighbour and enemy, Slavia – 68 against 66 points. At the same time, one of the leaders, a scoring striker, Čvančara, has already moved to Borussia Mönchengladbach. Will Olatunji, who has just come from Slavia, be able to replace him?

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The opponents played in the same Europa League group in 2009. Then Copenhagen won both matches.

Predictions



Bookmakers do not believe that everything is hopeless for Sparta. Still, let's agree that Copenhagen should win at the home arena.


