Copenhagen vs Rakow prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023

FC Copenhagen FC Copenhagen
Champions League 30 aug 2023, 15:00 FC Copenhagen - Rakow Czestochowa
International, Koebenhavn, Parken
Rakow Czestochowa Rakow Czestochowa
On August 30, Parken Stadium (Copenhagen) will host the second leg of the decisive stage of the Champions League Qualification, in which Copenhagen will compete with Rakow. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Copenhagen


The club has not existed for so long, just over three decades. Still, it was already able to tightly consolidate the status of the main force of Danish football. That statement happened to be confirmed by the next Superliga title, which was taken this spring. Moreover, “the Lions” from Denmark have a fairly serious European reputation. The current qualification is also being overcome by Jacob Neestrup’s wards in a quite confident and solid way. Speaking about the battle against Breidablik from Iceland, there were 2 confident victories: 2-0 and 6-3. Then the team exchanged the draws in the confrontation with Sparta Prague (a 0-0 score at the home arena and an away 1-1 result in regular time, which was followed by 3-3 after extra time), eventually winning in Czech Republic on penalties. And, that is the most important, the only goal in Czestochowa was scored by Rakovitan – that was Bogdan who hit the gate of his own team. This time, the team just needs not to lose at the home arena.

Rakow


The club, having more than a century of its history, began to show something serious only in recent years. It became the second one in the Ekstraklasa, adding to the higher mentioned results the Cup and Super Cup of the country. As for the previous spring, “the Red and Blues” were able to issue a historic, first championship title. That, among other things, made it possible to start in the qualification of the main continental tournament. Prior to this, “the Medallions” started twice in the Europa League, where they were stopped both times in the qualification by the third opponent. This time, the Polish club was able to confidently overcome 3 rounds of the Champions League qualification. The debutants coped with Flora (1-0 and 3-0), Qarabag (3-2 and 1-1) and Aris from Limassol (2-1 and 1-0), thus, securing the right to play at the group stage in autumn. To be honest, it looks like the team will have to go to the Europa League. It lost for the first time due to an own goal on the native field. And now all it needs is a victory in the capital of Denmark.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


On August 22, the Polish team and its Danish opponent played against each other for the first time.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that “the Lions” will win again at the home arena. We recommend betting that Copenhagen will succeed (odd: 1.63).

