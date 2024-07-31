Copenhagen vs Magpies prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024

Prediction on game FC Copenhagen Total over 3,5 Odds: 1.83 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the second UEFA Conference League qualification match, Copenhagen will face the team Magpies from Gibraltar. The first encounter ended with a resounding 3-0 victory for the Danes. This match will take place on Thursday, August 1, and will begin at 19:00 Central European Time. Analysts from Dailysports have prepared a forecast for this match.

Copenhagen

The Danish side failed to clinch the Superliga title last season, breaking their streak of two consecutive championships. Copenhagen finished third, accumulating 59 points, just four points behind the Superliga leader. As a result, Copenhagen must now compete in the UEFA Conference League qualifications. In the first round, they faced an easy opponent, whom they defeated 3-0 away.

Overall, Copenhagen is a seasoned European campaigner; last season, they outperformed Manchester United and played in the UEFA Champions League playoffs. Additionally, Copenhagen has started the new Danish Superliga season strongly, winning their first two matches and sitting atop the standings with six points. In terms of form, Copenhagen is solid, having won four and drawn one of their last five matches.

Magpies

The team also finished third in their domestic league. Last season in the Gibraltar National League, Magpies amassed 46 points, trailing the leader by 11 points. In the first round of UEFA Conference League qualification, Magpies surprisingly overcame the Northern Irish side Derry City. However, in the second round, they can only hope for a miracle, having lost the first game 0-3.

Overall, Magpies do not have the same European experience as Copenhagen. Founded in 2013, this is only their third attempt to progress to the European season. In previous seasons, they were eliminated in the first round; now they have already surpassed their previous performances, but advancing further seems unlikely.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

Magpies and Copenhagen will play their second-ever match.

Copenhagen has scored more than one goal in four consecutive matches. Magpies have not scored in their last four away matches.

Copenhagen has scored in their last 11 home matches.

Copenhagen vs Magpies prediction

The teams are in different weight classes. Copenhagen has more European experience, plays at home, and has better players. After the first match, which ended 3-0, things could be even worse for Magpies in Denmark. My bet is on the home team's individual total being over 3.5, with a coefficient of 1.83.