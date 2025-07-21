Copenhagen vs Drita: Will Copenhagen secure a comfortable advantage in the first leg?

Prediction on game FC Copenhagen Total over 3 Odds: 1.95 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the opening clash of the UEFA Europa League qualifiers, Copenhagen faces off against Drita. The match is set for Tuesday, July 22, in Sweden, kicking off at 19:00 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this encounter.

Copenhagen vs Drita: Match preview

Copenhagen reclaimed the Danish Superliga title and earned a shot at UEFA Champions League qualification. They enter the competition in the second qualifying round, with Drita as their opponent. To prepare for the season, Copenhagen played four pre-season friendlies, posting mixed results: two draws, one loss, and one win. However, their official campaign started on a high note, as they edged Viborg 3-2 just a few days ago in the new Superliga season. This positive start should boost their confidence heading into European qualifiers.

Drita, representing Kosovo, comfortably won their domestic league last season. In preparation for the new campaign, they played only two friendlies, recording a draw and a win. The Kosovan side kicked off their season early, participating in the first round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, where they dispatched Luxembourg’s Differdange 4-2 on aggregate. Now, they face Copenhagen, while their national league won’t begin until mid-August.

Match facts and head-to-head

Drita are unbeaten in six straight matches: four wins and two draws.

Copenhagen are undefeated in their last three games: two wins and one draw.

Copenhagen have scored at least once in three consecutive matches, while Drita have done so in five straight.

The teams have never met before.

Probable line-ups

Copenhagen: Kamil Grabara; Vavro, Hatzidiakos, Pereira, Meling; Larsson, Delaney, Frøkjaer-Jensen, Achouri; Moukoko, Elyounoussi

Drita: Maloku; Be. Krasniqi, Bejtulai, Mesa, Ovuka; Broja, Dabicaj; Zulfiu, Bl. Krasniqi, Tusha; Manaj

Prediction

On home turf, Copenhagen are clear favorites. Personally, I believe they’re the favorites over two legs as well. The Danish side boasts far more European experience, a stronger squad, and play in a more competitive league. At home, they’ll be aiming to build a solid cushion for the return leg, so my bet is on the hosts’ individual total over 3 goals at odds of 1.95.