On August 2, Parken Stadium (Copenhagen) will host the second leg of the 1/4 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which Copenhagen will compete with Breidablik. The battle will start at 20:00 CET.

Copenhagen



The club is unique in that it has managed to become the champion of Denmark for 15 times over 31 years of its history. For instance, having regained the gold medals in the last but one draw, it defended the title this spring. Everyone has already got used to “the Lions” in the European competitions. Moreover, they repeatedly made their way to the main round of the Champions League. That was a year ago, when Trabzonspor was overcome in the qualification. Still, the quartet included very strong opponents – Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City, and there was no surprise that everything ended in the 4th place. Nevertheless, it turned out to achieve the draws with everyone at the home arena. The Danish team started the new cycle in Iceland and, in fact, did not notice the rival – it scored twice by the end of half an hour and stopped at that result. Still, even a 2-0 score, which was recorded in Kopavogur, allows it to speak quite confidently about the overall success.

Breidablik



The team won the league title in the previous season for the first time since 2010. However, that did not become a sensation, because it was possible to finish in the 2nd place 3 times in 4 previous draws. Having returned to the Champions League, “the Blikar” was forced to start with a preliminary round there, which, however, took place in its native Iceland. It is not surprising that they not only won, but also really defeated both Tre Penne and Budućnost. Moreover, the higher mentioned results were followed by the success in the confrontation with Shamrock Rovers, beating the Irish rival both on the home field and in the away match. Still, the more hardened Danish club scored to “the Icelanders” at the home arena already in the 1st minute of the game, and after another half an hour, Larsson, the scorer, assisted Falk.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The clubs had met in the February Atlantic Cup before the league rivalry in 2014 and 2022. And both times the Danish team was clearly stronger.

Predictions



Bookmakers are waiting for one more victory of the Danish club. Still, in fact, the question about the overcoming into the next stage is answered. Thus, we are waiting for “total: under 3.0” (odd: 1.76).

