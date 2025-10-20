ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund: Can Copenhagen Claim Their First Champions League Win at Home?

Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund: Can Copenhagen Claim Their First Champions League Win at Home?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
FC Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Getty
FC Copenhagen FC Copenhagen
Champions League (Round 3) 21 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
World, Copenhagen, Parken
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Borussia Dortmund
Odds: 1.8
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On Tuesday, October 21, Copenhagen will host Borussia Dortmund in the third round of the UEFA Champions League. The match kicks off at 21:00 CET, and here’s my betting tip for this encounter.

Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Copenhagen are winless in their last three matches — two defeats and one draw — while Borussia Dortmund are without a win in their last two.
  • Copenhagen remain unbeaten in six consecutive home games, though four of them ended in draws.
  • Borussia Dortmund’s scoring streak now stands at 17 matches in a row.
  • Copenhagen have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four matches.
  • In 2025, Copenhagen have scored in every home fixture so far.
  • Borussia Dortmund have scored at least once in each of their last nine away matches.
  • Out of their last ten games, Dortmund have kept five clean sheets, while Copenhagen have done so in 33% of their 21 matches.
  • Their most recent head-to-head meeting ended in a 1–1 draw.

Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund: Match Preview

Copenhagen are not in their best form at the moment, failing to win any of their last three matches, two of which were defeats. In the Danish Superliga, the team have collected 21 points from 12 rounds and currently sit fourth in the standings. They trail the league leaders by six points after dropping points in their last two fixtures — one draw and one loss. Their Champions League campaign has also been underwhelming so far. Copenhagen drew 2–2 with Bayer Leverkusen in their opener but then lost 0–2 to Qarabag. With just one point from two matches, they have plenty of ground to make up.

Borussia Dortmund also come into this match after a defeat, narrowly losing 1–2 to Bayern Munich, following a 1–1 draw with RB Leipzig. Despite that, the team’s overall form remains solid. Dortmund sit second in the Bundesliga with 14 points from seven rounds, trailing the leaders by just two points. In the Champions League, the Black and Yellows are unbeaten — a thrilling 4–4 draw against Juventus in their opener followed by a dominant 4–1 victory over Athletic Bilbao in the second round.

Probable Lineups

  • Copenhagen: Kotarski; Lopez, Hatzidiakos, Gabriel Pereira, Suzuki; Robert, Madsen, Lerager, Larsson; Elyounoussi, Claesson
  • Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Bensebaini, Schlotterbeck, Anton; Svensson, Nmecha, Sabitzer, Ryerson; Brandt, Adeyemi; Guirassy

Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have made a promising start to their European campaign and now travel to face a tough opponent. It should be a challenging match for both sides, but I believe Dortmund have the quality to come out on top. My tip is to back the visitors to win.

