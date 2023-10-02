RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Copenhagen vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023

Copenhagen vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
FC Copenhagen vs Bayern Munich prediction
FC Copenhagen FC Copenhagen
Champions League 03 oct 2023, 15:00 FC Copenhagen - Bayern Munich
-
- : -
International, Koebenhavn, Parken
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction

On October 3, 2023, a meeting between FC Copenhagen and Bayern will take place in the second round of the group stage of the Champions League. The game will take place in the capital of Denmark.

"Copenhagen"

This team could have created one of the sensations in the first round of the group stage of the Champions League, but with a 2:0 lead, they were unable to win the away match against Galatasaray. The result was a 2:2 draw.

Copenhagen has no problems in the Danish Championship. The team scored 22 points after 10 matches and confidently leads the standings. It is interesting that in the last round, “Copenhagen” allowed itself to use a non-main squad and eventually lost to “Midtjylland” at home with a score of 0:2.

"Bayern"

Not much needs to be said about the power of this team. Quite predictably, the German champions made a successful start to the group stage of the Champions League, winning an effective 4:3 victory over Manchester United at home in Munich.

In the German Championship, Bayern are currently third in the standings with four wins, two draws and zero defeats. In the last round, the Munich team played away against RB Leipzig and miraculously managed to snatch a draw. The game ended with the score 2:2.

Statistics and prediction

The victory of FC Copenhagen is estimated at 14.13 and this says a lot. The home team has no chance and they need to come to terms with this.

Interestingly, Bayern have scored at least three goals in 3 of their last 4 matches, while Copenhagen are winless in 3 of their previous 5 matches across all competitions.

We recommend taking the simple route and betting on Bayern Munich with a handicap of -1.5 goals to win with odds of 1.57.

Upcoming Predictions
Torino vs Verona prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Torino vs Verona prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Torino Odds: 1.78 Verona Recommended MelBet
Sassuolo vs Monza prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Sassuolo vs Monza prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Sassuolo Odds: 1.6 Monza Bet now MelBet
Kayserispor vs Basaksehir prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Super Lig Turkey Today, 13:00 Kayserispor vs Basaksehir prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Kayserispor Odds: 2.07 Istanbul Basaksehir Bet now MelBet
Al Nassr vs Istiklol Dushanbe prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 AFC Champions League Today, 14:00 Al Nassr vs Istiqlol Dushanbe prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Al-Nassr Odds: 1.77 FC Istiklol Recommended MelBet
Fiorentina vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Fiorentina vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Fiorentina Odds: 1.77 Cagliari Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:00 Jurgen Klopp names Liverpool's biggest problem Football news Today, 07:01 Xavi named the most difficult opponent for Barcelona Football news Today, 05:30 Rangers are left without a head coach Football news Today, 05:00 Leroy Sane sets a record in the Bundesliga Football news Today, 04:30 Real suffered a serious loss ahead of the Champions League match Football news Today, 04:16 Ronaldo scores 35 or more goals in a year for the 14th time in his career Football news Today, 04:00 Argentina players quarreled after the match between Tottenham and Liverpool Football news Today, 03:30 It became known when Messi will return to the field Football news Today, 03:00 Mourinho said whether he will leave Roma in the near future Football news Today, 02:30 Messi effect: tickets for Inter Miami matches are sold at crazy prices
Sport Predictions
Football Today Torino vs Verona prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Sassuolo vs Monza prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Kayserispor vs Basaksehir prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Al Nassr vs Istiqlol Dushanbe prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Fiorentina vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Las Palmas vs Celta prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Fulham vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Union vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Salzburg vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Napoli vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023