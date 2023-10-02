Copenhagen vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023

On October 3, 2023, a meeting between FC Copenhagen and Bayern will take place in the second round of the group stage of the Champions League. The game will take place in the capital of Denmark.

"Copenhagen"

This team could have created one of the sensations in the first round of the group stage of the Champions League, but with a 2:0 lead, they were unable to win the away match against Galatasaray. The result was a 2:2 draw.

Copenhagen has no problems in the Danish Championship. The team scored 22 points after 10 matches and confidently leads the standings. It is interesting that in the last round, “Copenhagen” allowed itself to use a non-main squad and eventually lost to “Midtjylland” at home with a score of 0:2.

"Bayern"

Not much needs to be said about the power of this team. Quite predictably, the German champions made a successful start to the group stage of the Champions League, winning an effective 4:3 victory over Manchester United at home in Munich.

In the German Championship, Bayern are currently third in the standings with four wins, two draws and zero defeats. In the last round, the Munich team played away against RB Leipzig and miraculously managed to snatch a draw. The game ended with the score 2:2.

Statistics and prediction

The victory of FC Copenhagen is estimated at 14.13 and this says a lot. The home team has no chance and they need to come to terms with this.

Interestingly, Bayern have scored at least three goals in 3 of their last 4 matches, while Copenhagen are winless in 3 of their previous 5 matches across all competitions.

We recommend taking the simple route and betting on Bayern Munich with a handicap of -1.5 goals to win with odds of 1.57.