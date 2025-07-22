Como vs Al-Ahli prediction, H2H and bets for the match - July 23, 2025

Prediction on game Win Como Odds: 1.92 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On Wednesday, July 23, a friendly match will take place as Como faces Al-Ahli. Here’s our match preview and prediction for the game, which kicks off at 14:00 Central European Time.

Como vs Al-Ahli: match preview

Como have made significant improvements this summer ahead of the new season and continue to strengthen their squad. The team has already begun preparations for the upcoming campaign. Just a few days ago, on July 18, they played their first pre-season fixture, with Fabregas’ side edging Lille 3-2. Three more friendlies await Como — after the clash with Al-Ahli, they are scheduled to face Betis and Barcelona. Como’s first official match of the new season will be in the Coppa Italia round of 32 against Sudtirol.

Al-Ahli have also started their pre-season preparations, although they will play fewer friendlies than Como. On July 18, the Saudi club took on Austria’s WSG Swarovski and secured a 2-1 victory. Next up is the encounter with Como, followed by a fixture against Dutch side Dordrecht. Notably, Al-Ahli may get a chance to compete in the Saudi Super Cup, as Al-Hilal has withdrawn, leaving Al-Ahli as a potential replacement. Last season, the team finished in fifth place.

Match facts and head-to-head record

Al-Ahli have won their last two matches and claimed three victories in their previous four games.

Como have suffered just one defeat in their last ten matches.

Al-Ahli have scored at least one goal in 27 consecutive matches.

These teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

This will be the second pre-season friendly for both Como and Al-Ahli as they gear up for the new campaign. I believe the Italian side are clear favorites in this matchup, as Como boast higher-quality players. My pick: Como to win at odds of 1.92.