The FIFA U-20 World Cup is picking up steam, and in the early hours of Tuesday, September 30, we’ll witness a group stage clash between Colombia and Saudi Arabia. The match kicks off at 1:00 CET, and here’s my preview and prediction for this intriguing encounter.

Colombia vs Saudi Arabia: match preview

Colombia have reached the quarterfinals in the last two editions of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Overall, they are a consistent force in this tournament cycle. In fact, Colombia once managed to finish in the top three, claiming the bronze medal in 2003—their best-ever result to date. They arrive at the 2025 World Cup with a clear goal: to advance to the knockout rounds. Ahead of the tournament, Colombia played two friendlies: a 1-1 draw with Paraguay and a 3-2 win over Mexico.

Saudi Arabia have shown impressive progress, qualifying once again for the U-20 World Cup. Out of the last four tournaments, the Saudis have featured in three. In both 2011 and 2017, they reached the knockout stage but were eliminated in the Round of 16. This time, Saudi Arabia share their group with Colombia, Nigeria, and Norway. The top two teams progress directly to the knockout stage, while a third-place team can also qualify via the rankings. That means the Saudis’ chances look realistic—especially considering they reached the final of the most recent AFC U20 Asian Cup, losing to Australia on penalties.

Match facts and head-to-head

Colombia are unbeaten in their last four matches: two draws and two wins.

Saudi Arabia lost their most recent game, but before that, they went on an eight-match unbeaten run.

Colombia have scored in their last three games, while Saudi Arabia have found the net in nine straight matches.

Saudi Arabia have failed to keep a clean sheet in five head-to-head encounters.

These teams have met twice, with Colombia winning on both occasions.

Probable lineups

Colombia U20: Garcia – Simon Garcia, Julian Basan, Keimer Sandoval, Yeymar Mosquera – Ararat, Gonzalez, Rivero – Perea, Joel Canchimbo, John Edwin Montaño.

Saudi Arabia: Al-Shanqiti – Barnawi, Al-Tumbukti, Aman, Al-Gulaimish – Al-Ghamdi, Al-Marwani, Al-Shamrani – Saad Hakawi, Al-Harbi, Al-Bishri.

Prediction

This is a crucial fixture as both teams kick off their tournament campaigns. Colombia are clear favorites, but Saudi Arabia are sure to put up a fight. My prediction: both teams will score.