Cologne vs Stuttgart: Can Stuttgart extend their winning streak?

Cologne vs Stuttgart: Can Stuttgart extend their winning streak?

Miguel Solomons
FC Koln vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Photo: https://x.com/fckoeln
FC Koln FC Koln
Bundesliga Germany (Round 5) 28 sep 2025, 11:30
- : -
Germany, Koln, Koeln Stadion
VfB Stuttgart VfB Stuttgart
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On Sunday, September 28, the fifth round of the Bundesliga will see Cologne host Stuttgart on their home turf. Kick-off is set for 17:30 Central European Time. Here’s my betting preview for this clash.

Cologne vs Stuttgart: match preview

Cologne have made their way back to the top flight of German football. Last season, the Billy Goats edged out Hamburg by two points to take first place in the 2. Bundesliga. The team has started their new campaign in the elite with real confidence: a 1-0 win over Mainz, then a thumping 4-1 victory against Freiburg, a 3-3 draw with Wolfsburg, and only in the last round did they suffer a defeat to Leipzig, 1-3. Seven points from four matches puts Cologne in fourth place, and while it’s still early days, their start looks solid.

Stuttgart have been showing strong form in recent years. Last season, they competed in the UEFA Champions League, finished ninth in the Bundesliga, but crucially, lifted the DFB-Pokal. Thanks to that triumph, Stuttgart qualified for the Europa League, where they kicked off with a 2-1 win over Celta. As for the current league campaign, the results have been inconsistent: two wins and two defeats. They’ve collected six points and currently sit eighth in the standings.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Cologne have lost just one of their last ten matches.
  • Stuttgart have suffered one setback in their last two rounds, but have won their previous two encounters.
  • Cologne have scored at least once in 14 consecutive games, while Stuttgart have found the net in eight straight.
  • Cologne are on a four-game home winning streak.
  • The last meeting between these sides ended in a 1-1 draw.

Probable lineups

  • Cologne: Schwäbe; Sebulonsen, Schmid, Hübner, Krauss; Johansson, Martel, Kaminski; Waldschmidt, Tillman, Bülter
  • Stuttgart: Nübel; Assignon, Jaquez, Chabot, Mittelstädt; Andres, Stiller; Thomas, El Khannouss, Leveling; Demirović

Prediction

Cologne have kicked off their Bundesliga return in impressive fashion. However, they’re up against a formidable opponent with a wealth of experience and recent European pedigree. My pick: over 3 total goals in the match.

