Dailysports Predictions Football Cologne vs Augsburg: H2H, line-ups, and match prediction — October 18, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
FC Koln vs Augsburg prediction Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
FC Koln FC Koln
Bundesliga Germany (Round 7) 18 oct 2025, 09:30
- : -
Germany, Koln, Koeln Stadion
Augsburg Augsburg
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On Saturday, October 18, as part of Bundesliga matchday 7, Cologne will host Augsburg at home. Find out more about the match, as well as our likely prediction, in the article below.

Match preview

Cologne, after a victorious start in the German Cup where they beat Regensburg (2-1), have already played six rounds in the Bundesliga: Lukas Kwasniok’s men have won three of those, suffered two defeats, and drawn once. At the moment, the team sits sixth in the table with 10 points to their name.

The Bundesliga campaign began in the best possible way for Cologne: in the opening round, they defeated Mainz away (1-0), then at home delivered a thrashing to Freiburg. After conceding four times, the visiting team managed a consolation goal in the 84th minute, sealing the final score at 4-1. After the international break, Cologne played a dramatic match against Wolfsburg, snatching a point: trailing 2-1 by the 90th minute, Cologne equalized, only to concede a third goal in the 9th minute of stoppage time. Then, in the 14th minute, Jakub Kaminski restored parity and the match finished 3-3. This was followed by defeats to Leipzig (1-3), Stuttgart (1-2), and a win over Hoffenheim (1-0). The team shows great character, doesn’t just sit back in defense, and often puts on a vibrant attacking display.

Augsburg have had a rougher start to the season: in six league matches, the team has earned just six points and sits 14th in the table, having conceded 13 goals. Only Eintracht have a worse defensive record, letting in 16 goals so far.

After a first-round win over Freiburg (1-3), Augsburg suffered four consecutive defeats: first in a tough match against Bayern (2-3), then away to St. Pauli (1-2), a heavy home loss to Mainz (1-4), and a defeat to Heidenheim (1-2). The sixth matchday finally brought some joy for the fans: at home, Augsburg got the better of Wolfsburg. In a fairly balanced game, the hosts were simply more clinical, scoring three goals. Wolfsburg managed to pull one back in the 65th minute through Dagim. As a result, a 3-1 home victory and a boost of positivity heading into the next round.

Probable line-ups

Cologne: Schwabe; Schmied, Martel, Hubers; Sebulonsen, Johannesson, Krauss, Kaminski, Maina; Thielmann, Ache
Augsburg: Dahmen; Matsima, Schlotterbeck, Zesiger; Jakic, Massengo, Fellhauer; Wolf, Rieder, Claude-Maurice; Essende

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last five meetings, Cologne have three wins and two draws
  • Cologne have drawn only once in eight matches this season
  • Augsburg have scored in every match of the 2025/26 season

Prediction

Both sides make the most of their chances and, most importantly, create plenty of them. I don’t think this trend will change in their direct clash. My prediction: both teams to score — YES, at 1.57

Comments
