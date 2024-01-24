RU RU NG NG KE KE
Coco Gauff vs Arina Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024

Coco Gauff vs Arina Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Coco Gauff vs Arina Sabalenka prediction
Coco Gauff Coco Gauff
Australian Open 25 jan 2024, 03:30 Coco Gauff - Arina Sabalenka
Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
Arina Sabalenka Arina Sabalenka
Prediction on game Total over 20,5
Odds: 1.71
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On the 25th of January, in the semifinals of the Australian Open, a captivating duel is set to unfold between Coco Gauff and Arina Sabalenka. The match prognosis for this encounter has been meticulously crafted by our analysts.

Coco Gauff

For Coco Gauff, the golden era has dawned. Following her triumph in capturing her first Grand Slam title last year, the tennis virtuoso exhibits heightened confidence, unmistakably asserting her superiority on the court. This year, the American has already claimed victory in the Auckland tournament and progressed to this semifinal, relinquishing only two sets in 10 matches across two tournaments, both instances against Ukrainian opponents: Svitolina and Kostyuk. Reflecting on the quarterfinal against Kostyuk, Gauff encountered substantial challenges in the initial two sets. At the age of 19, the American stands as the fourth-ranked player globally.

Arina Sabalenka

Expectations for impressive results surrounded the Belarusian tennis sensation, and she has duly fulfilled those expectations by sweeping aside all challengers in her path. Throughout this tournament, Sabalenka has conceded a maximum of five games per match, leaving no room for opponents to secure a set against her. As she pursues a Grand Slam, Gauff stands as her principal obstacle. Currently, Sabalenka holds the position of the world's second-ranked player at the age of 25.

Head-to-Head History

The head-to-head encounters between these opponents are rapidly accumulating, having faced each other six times, with Gauff leading 4:2. Only on two occasions was the outcome decided in straight sets. In their most recent clash in the US Open final, the American emerged victorious in three sets.

Match Prediction for Coco Gauff vs Arina Sabalenka

With due respect to the players in the parallel semifinal, this meeting can be deemed a veiled final. Two top-5 tennis players, and if one considers the live ratings, even top-3. While no clear favorite initially existed in this pairing, the odds in favor of the Belarusian's success have now started to diminish. Given the history of closely contested matches between these athletes, we find a wager on the total exceeding 20.5 games to be reasonable in this context.

