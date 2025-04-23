RU RU ES ES FR FR
Club Brugge vs. Union prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 24, 2025

Club Brugge vs. Union prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 24, 2025

Club Brugge vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction
Club Brugge Club Brugge
Pro League Belgium 24 apr 2025, 14:30 Club Brugge - Union Saint-Gilloise
-
- : -
Belgium, Bruges, Jan Breydel Stadion
Union Saint-Gilloise Union Saint-Gilloise
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.72
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the matches in the fifth round of the Belgian Championship will be played on Thursday at the Jan Breydel Stadium, where local Club Brugge will host Union Saint-Gilloise. I suggest betting on goals in this encounter with a good odds.

Match Preview

Nick Hayen's side is confidently leading the Belgian championship season, sitting in first place in the standings. The team has been in excellent form in recent rounds and took advantage of Genk's slip-ups to surpass their rival in the championship race. Now, Club Brugge has two points more than the two pursuers, Union and Genk.

In the last round, Club Brugge played an away match against Gent and thrashed their opponent 5-0. This victory was their fourth consecutive win in the Championship round – a feat currently matched only by Union, whom the "Blauw-Zwart" will face this coming Thursday.

Union, as mentioned, is also finishing the season in full stride. Four victories with a total goal difference of 12:2. They are just two points behind the top spot, while fourth place Anderlecht is a distant 13 points away.

In the last round, Union played an away match against Genk and, securing a 2-1 victory, caught up with their opponent in the Championship standings. Thanks to a better goal difference, Union is currently sitting in second position. In the Championship, the "Unionists" have defeated Gent (3-0) and Genk (2-1) away.

Probable Line-ups

  • Club Brugge: Mignolet, Sykes, Ordonez, Mechele, De Cuyper, Yashari, Onyedika, Talbi, Vanaken, Tzolis, Jutgla
  • Union: Moris, Mac Allister, Burgess, Machida, Halaïli, Sadiki, Vanhout, Van de Perre, Niang, Ivanovic, David

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • In the first round, the teams drew twice, 1-1 and 2-2
  • The "both teams to score" bet has won in the last five matches
  • The "over 2.5 goals" bet has won in five of the last six matches

Prediction

Bookmakers give a slight edge to Club Brugge, rating their victory at odds of 1.90. However, the main competitor is coming to visit, and they are in the same excellent form as Club Brugge. In such a match, it's probably better to take "both teams to score" at 1.72.

