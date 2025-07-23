RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Club Brugge vs Patro Eisden prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025

Club Brugge vs Patro Eisden prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Club Brugge vs Patro Eisden prediction Photo: https://www.clubbrugge.be/Author unknownn
Club Brugge
Club Brugge Club Brugge Schedule Club Brugge News Club Brugge Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
Today, 06:30
- : -
International,
Patro Eisden
Patro Eisden Patro Eisden Schedule Patro Eisden Transfers
Review H2H Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.62
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On July 23, 2025, a friendly match will take place between two Belgian clubs, Club Brugge and Patro Eisden. Let’s take a look at a bet focused on the teams’ attacking output in this encounter.

Club Brugge

Club Brugge has already kicked off the new season officially. After a series of friendlies, in which the team claimed two victories and played to a draw, the club faced a crucial test at the weekend in the Belgian Super Cup against reigning champions Royale Union. The match ended 2-1 in Brugge’s favor. Despite conceding first in the 15th minute of the first half, Brugge quickly equalized, took the lead, and saw out the victory to secure the first trophy of the season.

Last season, Club Brugge surrendered the league title to Royale Union, but still captured the Belgian Cup, defeating Anderlecht 2-1 in the final. Now, the team is preparing for the start of the Champions League qualifiers. Their opponent is yet to be determined—it will be the winner of the tie between Austria’s Salzburg and Norway’s Brann, one of whom Brugge will face in the qualifying round.

Patro Eisden

Patro Eisden competes in the Challenger Pro League, Belgium’s second-tier division. Last season, the team delivered a solid performance, finishing fifth in the league and advancing to the playoffs for a chance to earn promotion to the top flight.

Patro Eisden’s playoff campaign was impressive: first, they knocked out Beveren 5-3 on aggregate, then edged Sporting Lokeren 3-2 in the semifinals over two legs. However, in the final showdown against top-tier Cercle Brugge—who finished 14th in the Pro League—Patro Eisden stood little chance, losing both matches heavily: 1-5 and 1-3.

Now, the team will look to use that experience to push for direct promotion to the elite division in the new season.

As for head-to-head matchups with Club Brugge, the sides have met three times before. In 2015, in the Belgian Cup, Brugge smashed their rivals 4-0. The second meeting came in 2022, when Brugge triumphed in extra time. Last season, in the Belgian Cup, Brugge won again—this time 3-1.

Probable lineups

  • Club Brugge: Mignolet, Vanaken, Vermant, Vetlesen, Mehle, Reitz, Sabbe, Seys, Skouras, Spilers, Tzolis.
  • Patro Eisden: Helad, Kies, Renson, Deijkheizen, Peters, Van Eno, Van Landschot, Mabanza, Pietermat, Simba, Russo.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Club Brugge are unbeaten in 17 of their last 18 matches.
  • Three of Club Brugge’s last four games have featured over 2.5 goals.
  • Patro Eisden have lost six of their last seven matches.
  • Eleven of Patro Eisden’s last twelve matches saw over 2.5 goals.
  • Club Brugge are unbeaten in their last three head-to-heads against Patro Eisden.

Prediction for Club Brugge vs Patro Eisden

After a confident Super Cup victory, Club Brugge are unlikely to field their strongest lineup for this friendly. In these kinds of matches, teams typically focus more on training and squad rotation than the final result. Nevertheless, the reserves will be eager to make their mark and put on a strong display—this is their chance to impress and get valuable minutes. At the same time, Patro Eisden will surely try to take advantage of Brugge’s weakened lineup, get on the scoresheet, and build confidence ahead of the new season. All signs point to an entertaining clash, with goals on both sides. My pick for this match is both teams to score at odds of 1.62.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.62
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko prediction Washington WTA Today, 10:00 Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko prediction and betting tips - July 23, 2025 Elena Rybakina Odds: 1.85 Victoria Mboko Recommended 1xBet
Como vs Al-Ahli Jeddah prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:30 Como vs Al-Ahli prediction, H2H and bets for the match - July 23, 2025 Como Odds: 1.92 Al-Ahli Jeddah Bet now Melbet
FC Astana vs Zimbru prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 10:00 Astana vs Zimbru prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025 FC Astana Odds: 1.71 Zimbru Bet now Melbet
Hibernians vs Spartak Trnava prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Hibernians vs Spartak Trnava prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 24, 2025 Hibernians Odds: 1.7 Spartak Trnava Recommended Mostbet
FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Valur prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Žalgiris Kaunas vs Valur Reykjavik prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 FK Kauno Zalgiris Odds: 1.6 Valur Bet now 1xBet
Aris Limassol vs Puskas FC Academy prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Aris Limassol vs Puskás Akadémia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025 Aris Limassol Odds: 1.75 Puskas FC Academy Bet now Melbet
Ararat Armenia vs Universitatea Cluj prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Ararat-Armenia vs Universitatea Cluj prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Ararat Armenia Odds: 1.6 Universitatea Cluj Recommended Mostbet
Araz PFK vs Aris Thessaloniki FC prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Araz vs Aris prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 24 July 2025 Araz PFK Odds: 1.6 Aris Thessaloniki FC Bet now 1xBet
CS Petrocub vs Sabah FK prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 13:00 Petrocub vs Sabah prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 CS Petrocub Odds: 1.65 Sabah FK Bet now Mostbet
Cherno More Varna vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 13:00 Cherno More vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Cherno More Varna Odds: 1.9 Istanbul Basaksehir Recommended Mostbet
Novi Pazar vs Jagiellonia Bialystok prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 13:00 Novi Pazar - Jagiellonia preview, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025 Novi Pazar Odds: 1.72 Jagiellonia Bialystok Bet now Melbet
Banik Ostrava vs Legia Warszawa prediction Europa League 24 july 2025, 13:00 Banik Ostrava vs Legia Warsaw prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Banik Ostrava Odds: 1.6 Legia Warszawa Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Zira - : - Hajduk Split Today, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Zira
-
Hajduk Split
-
11:30
FCI Levadia - : - Iberia 1999 Today, 12:30 Europa Conference League
FCI Levadia
-
Iberia 1999
-
12:30
Brann - : - Salzburg Today, 13:00 Champions League
Brann
-
Salzburg
-
13:00
Silkeborg - : - KA Akureyri Today, 13:00 Europa Conference League
Silkeborg
-
KA Akureyri
-
13:00
Olimpija Ljubljana - : - Inter Club d'Escaldes Today, 14:00 Europa Conference League
Olimpija Ljubljana
-
Inter Club d'Escaldes
-
14:00
TNS - : - FC Differdange 03 Today, 14:00 Europa Conference League
TNS
-
FC Differdange 03
-
14:00
Shelbourne - : - Qarabag FK Today, 14:45 Champions League
Shelbourne
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:45
Buducnost Podgorica - : - FC Milsami Orhei Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Buducnost Podgorica
-
FC Milsami Orhei
-
15:00
FC Astana - : - Zimbru 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
FC Astana
-
Zimbru
-
10:00
Atletic Escaldes - : - FC Dinamo City 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
Atletic Escaldes
-
FC Dinamo City
-
10:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 00:05 Wesley Addresses Transfer Interest But Stays Focused on Internacional Football news Yesterday, 23:35 The Strongest Signs Argentine Midfielder Manuel García Football news Yesterday, 22:55 Recoba Heads to Las Palmas With Unfinished Business and a Promise to Return Football news Yesterday, 22:15 Vancouver Eyes Future MLS All-Star Game Amid Strong Season Football news Yesterday, 21:40 Pachuca Signs Alemao to Fill the Void Left by Rondón Football news Yesterday, 21:40 Lavagnino Joins Independiente on Loan in Search of Playing Time Football news Yesterday, 21:00 Bolivia Vows Tahuichi Aguilera Stadium Will Be Ready for Sudamericana Final Football news Yesterday, 20:30 River Eyes Another Vélez Prospect After Carrizo Deal Fails Football news Yesterday, 20:05 Yamila Rodríguez After Argentina’s Dramatic Victory: “You Have No Idea How Long I Was Waiting for This” Football news Yesterday, 19:55 Wilstermann to Challenge Referee After Guillermo’s Skull Fracture Demands Surgery
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores