Club Brugge vs Patro Eisden prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025

On July 23, 2025, a friendly match will take place between two Belgian clubs, Club Brugge and Patro Eisden. Let’s take a look at a bet focused on the teams’ attacking output in this encounter.

Club Brugge

Club Brugge has already kicked off the new season officially. After a series of friendlies, in which the team claimed two victories and played to a draw, the club faced a crucial test at the weekend in the Belgian Super Cup against reigning champions Royale Union. The match ended 2-1 in Brugge’s favor. Despite conceding first in the 15th minute of the first half, Brugge quickly equalized, took the lead, and saw out the victory to secure the first trophy of the season.

Last season, Club Brugge surrendered the league title to Royale Union, but still captured the Belgian Cup, defeating Anderlecht 2-1 in the final. Now, the team is preparing for the start of the Champions League qualifiers. Their opponent is yet to be determined—it will be the winner of the tie between Austria’s Salzburg and Norway’s Brann, one of whom Brugge will face in the qualifying round.

Patro Eisden

Patro Eisden competes in the Challenger Pro League, Belgium’s second-tier division. Last season, the team delivered a solid performance, finishing fifth in the league and advancing to the playoffs for a chance to earn promotion to the top flight.

Patro Eisden’s playoff campaign was impressive: first, they knocked out Beveren 5-3 on aggregate, then edged Sporting Lokeren 3-2 in the semifinals over two legs. However, in the final showdown against top-tier Cercle Brugge—who finished 14th in the Pro League—Patro Eisden stood little chance, losing both matches heavily: 1-5 and 1-3.

Now, the team will look to use that experience to push for direct promotion to the elite division in the new season.

As for head-to-head matchups with Club Brugge, the sides have met three times before. In 2015, in the Belgian Cup, Brugge smashed their rivals 4-0. The second meeting came in 2022, when Brugge triumphed in extra time. Last season, in the Belgian Cup, Brugge won again—this time 3-1.

Probable lineups

Club Brugge: Mignolet, Vanaken, Vermant, Vetlesen, Mehle, Reitz, Sabbe, Seys, Skouras, Spilers, Tzolis.

Mignolet, Vanaken, Vermant, Vetlesen, Mehle, Reitz, Sabbe, Seys, Skouras, Spilers, Tzolis. Patro Eisden: Helad, Kies, Renson, Deijkheizen, Peters, Van Eno, Van Landschot, Mabanza, Pietermat, Simba, Russo.

Key facts and head-to-head

Club Brugge are unbeaten in 17 of their last 18 matches.

Three of Club Brugge’s last four games have featured over 2.5 goals.

Patro Eisden have lost six of their last seven matches.

Eleven of Patro Eisden’s last twelve matches saw over 2.5 goals.

Club Brugge are unbeaten in their last three head-to-heads against Patro Eisden.

Prediction for Club Brugge vs Patro Eisden

After a confident Super Cup victory, Club Brugge are unlikely to field their strongest lineup for this friendly. In these kinds of matches, teams typically focus more on training and squad rotation than the final result. Nevertheless, the reserves will be eager to make their mark and put on a strong display—this is their chance to impress and get valuable minutes. At the same time, Patro Eisden will surely try to take advantage of Brugge’s weakened lineup, get on the scoresheet, and build confidence ahead of the new season. All signs point to an entertaining clash, with goals on both sides. My pick for this match is both teams to score at odds of 1.62.