Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and bet for the May 7, 2025 matchup

On May 7, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers will clash in their second game of the NBA playoff series. Here’s my take on the best bet for this highly anticipated showdown. Can the home team bounce back and get revenge after dropping the series opener?

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers had a stellar regular season, racking up 64 wins in 82 games to clinch the top seed in the East, finishing three games ahead of Boston. Cleveland carried that momentum into the playoffs, sweeping the Miami Heat 4-0 in dominant fashion—it almost looked like the Cavs were barely breaking a sweat in the first round.

But things started differently against Indiana. The Cavaliers suffered their first playoff loss, falling 112-121 on their own court. Perhaps they overestimated their strength, and they certainly missed Darius Garland, who is expected to return for Game 2. Donovan Mitchell put up 33 points in the defeat but needed 30 shots to get there, converting just 13 of them.

Indiana Pacers

Everything is clicking for Indiana right now. The Pacers cruised into the postseason as the fourth seed in the conference. Their first-round matchup was no cakewalk, but they handled the Milwaukee Bucks in five games—4-1—undeterred by stars like Antetokounmpo and Lillard. Indiana pulled off a sensational comeback in Game 5, erasing a 20-point deficit in the second quarter, forcing overtime, then overcoming a 7-point OT gap to snatch a 119-118 victory.

Winning the opening game of the series on the road against the East’s top team is a major statement. Now, the key is handling the pressure from a powerhouse opponent. Tyrese Haliburton is in outstanding form and is unquestionably the team’s marquee star.

Match facts

Cleveland won 36 of 44 home games this season.

Indiana has 23 wins and 21 losses on the road.

Current odds for this matchup: Home win – 1.26, Away win – 3.95

Head-to-head

Head-to-head stats show Indiana is a tough matchup for Cleveland; the Pacers took the regular season series 3-1. The Cavaliers are down 0-1 in the playoffs, but the battle is far from over.

Prediction

Just like in Game 1, Cleveland enters as the heavy favorite, but this time they’ll be eager to avoid the mistakes that cost them before. I expect the Cavaliers to come out firing, seize the lead early, and keep the Pacers at arm’s length. My pick: Cleveland to win with a -9.5 point spread.