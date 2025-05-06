RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Basketball Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and bet for the May 7, 2025 matchup

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and bet for the May 7, 2025 matchup

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports's expert
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers prediction Photo: https://theplayoffs.news/ Author unknown
Cleveland Cavaliers Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Today, 19:00 Cleveland Cavaliers - Indiana Pacers
Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Indiana Pacers Indiana Pacers
Prediction on game W1(-9,5)
Odds: 2
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On May 7, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers will clash in their second game of the NBA playoff series. Here’s my take on the best bet for this highly anticipated showdown. Can the home team bounce back and get revenge after dropping the series opener?

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers had a stellar regular season, racking up 64 wins in 82 games to clinch the top seed in the East, finishing three games ahead of Boston. Cleveland carried that momentum into the playoffs, sweeping the Miami Heat 4-0 in dominant fashion—it almost looked like the Cavs were barely breaking a sweat in the first round.

But things started differently against Indiana. The Cavaliers suffered their first playoff loss, falling 112-121 on their own court. Perhaps they overestimated their strength, and they certainly missed Darius Garland, who is expected to return for Game 2. Donovan Mitchell put up 33 points in the defeat but needed 30 shots to get there, converting just 13 of them.

Indiana Pacers

Everything is clicking for Indiana right now. The Pacers cruised into the postseason as the fourth seed in the conference. Their first-round matchup was no cakewalk, but they handled the Milwaukee Bucks in five games—4-1—undeterred by stars like Antetokounmpo and Lillard. Indiana pulled off a sensational comeback in Game 5, erasing a 20-point deficit in the second quarter, forcing overtime, then overcoming a 7-point OT gap to snatch a 119-118 victory.

Winning the opening game of the series on the road against the East’s top team is a major statement. Now, the key is handling the pressure from a powerhouse opponent. Tyrese Haliburton is in outstanding form and is unquestionably the team’s marquee star.

Match facts

  • Cleveland won 36 of 44 home games this season.
  • Indiana has 23 wins and 21 losses on the road.
  • Current odds for this matchup: Home win – 1.26, Away win – 3.95

Head-to-head

Head-to-head stats show Indiana is a tough matchup for Cleveland; the Pacers took the regular season series 3-1. The Cavaliers are down 0-1 in the playoffs, but the battle is far from over.

Prediction

Just like in Game 1, Cleveland enters as the heavy favorite, but this time they’ll be eager to avoid the mistakes that cost them before. I expect the Cavaliers to come out firing, seize the lead early, and keep the Pacers at arm’s length. My pick: Cleveland to win with a -9.5 point spread.

Prediction on game W1(-9,5)
Odds: 2
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Smouha SC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 Smouha vs El-Gaish: Who will pull away from the relegation zone? Smouha SC Odds: 1.54 Tala'ea El Gaish Recommended 1Win
Monaco vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague Today, 13:00 Monaco vs Barcelona. Prediction and bet for the match on May 6, 2025 Monaco Odds: 1.86 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
Panathinaikos vs prediction EuroLeague Today, 14:45 Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes: Prediction and bet for the May 6, 2025 game Panathinaikos Odds: 1.8 Array Bet now Melbet
Luqueno vs Godoy Cruz prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Sportivo Luqueño vs Godoy Cruz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Luqueno Odds: 1.6 Godoy Cruz Recommended 1Win
Carabobo FC vs Botafogo RJ prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Carabobo vs Botafogo: Can Botafogo clinch a playoff spot in the Copa Libertadores? Carabobo FC Odds: 1.55 Botafogo RJ Bet now 1Win
Nacional Potosi vs Guarani prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Nacional Potosi vs Guarani prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Nacional Potosi Odds: 1.7 Guarani Bet now 1xBet
Vitoria vs Defensa y Justicia prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Vitoria vs Defensa y Justicia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Vitoria Odds: 1.63 Defensa y Justicia Recommended 22Bet
Alianza Lima vs Sao Paulo prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Alianza Lima vs São Paulo prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Alianza Lima Odds: 1.86 Sao Paulo Bet now 1xBet
Bucaramanga vs Racing Club prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Atlético Bucaramanga vs Racing prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Bucaramanga Odds: 1.74 Racing Club Bet now 1Win
Fortaleza vs Colo Colo prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Fortaleza vs Colo-Colo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Fortaleza Odds: 1.98 Colo Colo Recommended 1xBet
Corinthians vs America de Cali prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Corinthians vs América de Cali prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 May 2025 Corinthians Odds: 1.6 America de Cali Bet now 22Bet
Boston River vs Independiente prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Boston River vs Independiente prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025 Boston River Odds: 1.65 Independiente Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Orlando Pirates Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Orlando Pirates
-
13:30
Inter - : - Barcelona Today, 15:00 Champions League
Inter
-
Barcelona
-
15:00
Bucaramanga - : - Racing Club Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
-
Racing Club
-
18:00
Carabobo FC - : - Botafogo RJ Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Carabobo FC
-
Botafogo RJ
-
18:00
Alianza Lima - : - Sao Paulo Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Alianza Lima
-
Sao Paulo
-
18:00
Fortaleza - : - Colo Colo Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Fortaleza
-
Colo Colo
-
20:30
San Antonio Bulo Bulo - : - Club Atletico Penarol Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
San Antonio Bulo Bulo
-
Club Atletico Penarol
-
22:00
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Chippa United 07 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Arsenal 07 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Arsenal
-
15:00
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito 07 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
-
LDU de Quito
-
18:00
Latest News
Lifestyle Today, 03:54 Neymar congratulates his media football team on qualifying for the World Cup in France Football news Today, 03:48 Real Madrid to announce Alexander-Arnold signing after La Liga season ends Football news Today, 03:45 Will the brothers' derby happen? Pisa set to extend Filippo Inzaghi's contract Football news Today, 03:22 The reason why Sane's contract extension with Bayern is in jeopardy has been revealed Football news Today, 03:14 Orlando Pirates face a weakened defense ahead of crucial league showdown Football news Today, 03:04 Atkinson of Cleveland named NBA coach of the year Football news Today, 02:46 Julián Álvarez urges Cristian Romero to join Atlético Hockey news Today, 01:59 Stanley Cup 2025: schedule, results and playoff bracket Basketball news Today, 01:45 NBA 2024/25: schedule, results and playoff bracket Football news Today, 01:20 Right before the match against Barcelona! Marcus Thuram accused of domestic violence
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores