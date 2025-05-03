Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and bet for the game on May 5, 2025

Prediction on game W1(- 6) Odds: 1.63 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On May 5, 2025, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, the opening game of the Eastern Conference semifinals will tip off between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers. Both teams confidently swept through the previous playoff round and are now ready to battle for a spot in the conference finals. Let's analyze the best bet for the winner of this matchup.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers enter the Eastern Conference semifinals as one of the main favorites of this postseason. The team had a stellar regular season, finishing atop the conference with an impressive 64 wins and just 18 losses. Cleveland backed up their elite status in the first round of the playoffs, leaving Miami Heat with no chance.

From the very start of the series, Cleveland showed absolute dominance. At home, they confidently took the first two games—121:100 and 121:112. While many expected Miami to put up a fight on their home court, the opposite happened: on the road, Cleveland was even more ruthless, demolishing their opponents 124:87 and 138:83, sealing a 4-0 sweep.

One of the key heroes of the series was Donovan Mitchell, who consistently remained the team's main offensive weapon. Cleveland is showing excellent form, impressive roster depth, and continues to prove their leadership in the East.

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers wrapped up the regular season in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, securing home-court advantage for the opening playoff round. With 50 wins and 32 losses, the Pacers confidently entered the decisive phase of the season.

In the first round, Indiana squared off against the Milwaukee Bucks. Right from the outset, the Pacers showed serious intent—a dominant 117:98 win in Game 1 and a hard-fought but deserved 123:115 victory in Game 2. Despite dropping their first road game 101:117, Indiana quickly regained control of the series, delivering a blowout win in Game 4—129:103.

The pivotal moment came in Game 5, played in Indianapolis. It was a tense and dramatic affair that went to overtime. The Pacers snatched victory at the buzzer—119:118—thanks to a Milwaukee mistake and a spectacular deep shot by Tyrese Haliburton with just 1.1 seconds left. Haliburton was the hero of the night, finishing with 26 points, 5 rebounds, and 9 assists, helping his team close out the series 4-1.

Indiana heads into the second round of the playoffs in great form and with plenty of fighting spirit, ready to challenge the conference leader.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

Cleveland has won 5 of their last 6 games.

Cleveland has won 6 of their last 8 home games.

Indiana Pacers have won 11 of their last 13 games.

Indiana Pacers have won 3 of their last 4 road games.

Indiana has won 4 of the last 5 head-to-head matchups against Cleveland.

This season, the teams met 4 times, with Indiana winning 3 of those encounters.

Prediction for Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers

Both teams come into this matchup riding high after successful first-round performances. Cleveland continues to impress, especially on their home court. However, Indiana has already beaten Cleveland in 3 out of 4 meetings this season, proving their ability to go toe-to-toe with this opponent. Still, the Cavaliers' home-court advantage, depth, and regular-season dominance make them the favorites in this showdown. My pick: Cleveland to win with a -6 handicap at odds of 1.63.