Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Cittadella vs Bari prediction and betting tips on May 9, 2025

Cittadella vs Bari prediction and betting tips on May 9, 2025

Vincent West Vincent West Dailysports's expert
Cittadella vs Bari prediction Photo: https://www.baritoday.it/ Author unknown
Cittadella Cittadella
Serie B Italy 09 may 2025, 14:30 Cittadella - Bari
-
- : -
Italy, Cittadella, Stadio P.C. Tombolato
Bari Bari
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.69
On May 9, the Pier Cesare Tombolato stadium will host the 38th round of Italy's Serie B, where Cittadella will face Bari. For this match, I'm offering a bet based on goals, cards, and the winner.

Cittadella

The team is relatively young by Italian standards, having been founded just over half a century ago in the early 1970s. They have appeared in Serie B a few times before, but it's only in recent years that they've managed to establish themselves in the division. Last season, they finished in 14th place with 46 points, uncomfortably close to the relegation zone.

This campaign has been much tougher. So far, there's only one clear outsider in the division, Cosenza, but in addition to them, three more will be relegated directly, and a couple of others will battle it out in the relegation playoffs. Cittadella looks likely to be among those struggling to survive. They've hit a rough patch since March, failing to win and rarely even drawing. After a 0-1 loss to Brescia in the previous round, they managed to share the points with Frosinone.

Bari

The club played in Serie A not so long ago, albeit without much success, before going bankrupt. That crisis saw De Laurentiis step in as the main new investor. Under his leadership, Bari almost made it back to the top flight in 2023, losing only in the playoff final. Last spring, they faced another crucial challenge—against Ternana, fighting to stay up—and won that tie with confidence.

This season, Bari clearly showed they've learned from the past. However, there's a sense that the players aren't fully committed to pushing for a top-8 finish. April ended with a 1-2 home defeat to Modena. This month, they lost to Cosenza but bounced back with a 1-0 win over Pisa.

Match facts

  • Cittadella have lost seven of their last eleven matches
  • On average, Cittadella score 0.78 goals and concede 1.42 goals per match
  • Bari have won two of their last four games

Head-to-head

Bari are unbeaten in eight consecutive matches against Cittadella. Most of those ended in draws, but this season Bari claimed a 3-2 home victory back in November.

Cittadella vs Bari prediction

The bookmakers are leaning towards the visitors. But let's play it safe with a 'draw no bet' on Bari (odds - 1.69).

Prediction on game W2(0)

Odds: 1.69
Odds: 1.69
