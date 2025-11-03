Prediction on game Total under 1,5 Odds: 1.99 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In Round 12 of the Betway Championship, Chippa United will face Magesi at home. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, kicking off at 18:30 CET.

Chippa United vs Magesi: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Chippa United are winless in their last six games, with four defeats and two draws.

Magesi have lost their previous two fixtures and suffered three defeats in their last five matches.

Magesi have conceded at least one goal in six consecutive games, while Chippa United have done so in their last three.

Magesi have managed only one away win this season, losing six and drawing one.

Chippa United have also won just once on home soil.

Chippa United possess the league’s weakest defence in the Betway Championship, having conceded 19 goals, while Magesi have the second-worst record with 17 conceded.

Chippa United have scored only seven goals this season — the second-lowest tally in the competition.

The two teams have faced each other twice before, with Chippa United winning both encounters 4–1 and 2–0.

Match Preview

Both clubs are currently languishing at the bottom of the table and will be fighting for survival in the Betway Championship. The difference between them is just three points, adding extra intrigue and significance to this fixture.

Chippa United have managed only one victory from their first eleven matches — a 2–1 win over Orbit College. Beyond that, their results have been disappointing. They’ve recorded three draws, including a hard-fought 1–1 against Mamelodi Sundowns, another 1–1 versus Sekhukhune United, and a goalless stalemate with Stellenbosch. After eleven rounds, they sit last with six points.

Magesi are slightly higher up, but still in the relegation zone, sitting 15th. They have one more win than Chippa United, defeating Sivulele 2–0 and TS Galaxy 2–1. They’ve also drawn 0–0 with Polokwane City, 1–1 with Stellenbosch, and 1–1 with AmaZulu. All other matches ended in defeat. The team currently sits on nine points — three more than Chippa United.

Probable Lineups

Chippa United: Nwabali, Modise, Kammies, Fasika, Majadibodu, Konqobe, Mfecane, Seabi, Mosele, Eva Nga, Ntsundwana

Magesi: Chipezeze, Mokone, Makgoga, Mtshali, Darpoh, Mashigo, Mosadi, Makhubu, Chirambadare, Vandala

Prediction

Both sides find themselves at the foot of the table, and this match is vital for their survival hopes. However, it’s unlikely to produce many goals. A bet on under 1.5 total goals looks like the most sensible choice.