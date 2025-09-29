RU RU ES ES FR FR
Chile U-20 vs Japan U-20 prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 1, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Chile U20 vs Japan U20 prediction Photo: https://www.fifa.com/Author unknownn
Chile U20 Chile U20
World Cup U-20 (Round 2) 30 sep 2025, 19:00
- : -
International,
Japan U20 Japan U20
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.61
On October 1, 2025, the second round of the FIFA U-20 World Cup group stage will feature a Group A clash between Chile U-20 and Japan U-20. Let’s break down the best bet on team scoring for this exciting encounter.

Chile U-20

The Chilean squad is hosting this year’s World Cup and kicked off their campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win over New Zealand. Their form coming into the tournament was mixed: across their last seven matches in all competitions, including friendlies, Chile managed just one win, with three draws and three defeats. Still, their strong start should give the team a much-needed confidence boost.

Chile did not participate in the previous two World Cups, with their last appearance coming back in 2013, where they advanced from the group as runners-up and reached the quarterfinals. In head-to-heads with Japan, Chile have never lost: one win and one draw so far.

Japan U-20

Japan also started their tournament with a confident victory, defeating Egypt 2-0 to top the group table thanks to a superior goal difference. However, the team’s pre-tournament form was less than ideal: before their win over Egypt, Japan had gone four consecutive matches without a victory in all competitions, including friendlies.

At the previous World Cup, Japan finished only third in their group and failed to reach the knockout stage. In 2019, they made it to the Round of 16, where they were eliminated by South Korea.

Probable lineups

  • Chile U-20: Saez, Fernandez, Suarez, Roman, Faundes, Chatilles, Carcamo, Pinto, Vasquez Gonzalez, Pizarro, Rossel.
  • Japan U-20: Pisano, Umeki, Takahashi, Ozeki, Ichihara, Shiokawa, Nakagawa, Oguro, Kanda, Ishii, Nishihara.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Chile U-20 have failed to win 6 of their last 8 matches.
  • Both teams have scored in 6 of Chile’s last 6 matches.
  • Japan U-20 have failed to win 4 of their last 5 matches.

Chile U-20 vs Japan U-20 prediction

Both teams entered the World Cup in less than ideal form, but kicked off their campaigns with wins, making this encounter crucial for group qualification and the battle for top spot. Playing at home, Chile are sure to push forward and play attacking football to delight their fans. Japan, meanwhile, have long established themselves as a disciplined and ambitious side, capable of testing any opponent. Expect an open, dynamic clash with both teams eager to find the net. My pick for this match: both teams to score, with odds of 1.61.

Comments
