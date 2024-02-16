Cheshire Phoenix vs Caledonia Gladiators prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Prediction on game W2(+6,0) Odds: 1.86 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the regular championship of the British Basketball League, a match between Cheshire Phoenix and Caledonia Gladiators will take place on Sunday, February 18. The game is scheduled to start at 20:00 Central European Time.

Cheshire Phoenix

The "Phoenixes" are having an excellent season and currently occupy the second position in the league table. In 23 matches, Ben Thomas' team has accumulated 30 points, securing 15 victories with eight defeats. In the British Basketball League, there is an obvious favorite in the form of the London Lions. Cheshire Phoenix's staggering 22-point gap behind the "lions" is immense, while several opponents are hot on the heels of the "Phoenixes". In the previous round, Cheshire Phoenix secured an away victory against Bristol Flyers with a score of 78:76. This victory marked the eighth consecutive win for Ben Thomas' squad in the regular championship.

Caledonia Gladiators

The Scottish team is performing admirably this season and rightfully occupies the third position in the league table of the regular championship. In 25 matches, Gareth Murray's team has gathered 30 points, registering 15 victories and 10 defeats. Catching up with the London Lions is unrealistic; however, dropping out of the top eight is only theoretically possible. In the previous match of the regular championship, Caledonia defeated Surrey United on their home court with a score of 84:75. This victory was only the second for the "gladiators" in the last five matches.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

In the first two matches of the current campaign, the teams exchanged away victories with almost identical scores – Cheshire Phoenix won 92:83, and Caledonia claimed victory 92:82.

In the last match earlier this year, Cheshire Phoenix won in overtime with a score of 100:97, while the actual match ended in a draw with a score of 89:89.

In recent years, the teams have alternated victories, although there was a period when the Phoenixes had a winning streak of seven matches.

Cheshire Phoenix vs Caledonia Gladiators Prediction

The head-to-head statistics clearly indicate that evenly matched opponents are meeting, significantly outperforming teams lower in the table. I do not believe that the hosts will secure a substantial victory, so our bet is "Caledonia Gladiators to win with a handicap (+6.0)" with odds of 1.86.