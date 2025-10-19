ES ES FR FR
Chengdu Rongcheng vs Johor prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 21, 2025

Chengdu Rongcheng FC vs Johor Darul Ta'zim prediction
Chengdu Rongcheng FC
AFC Champions League (Round 3) 21 oct 2025, 06:00
Johor Darul Ta'zim
On October 21, 2025, the third round of the AFC Champions League will feature a clash between Chengdu Rongcheng and Johor Darul Ta’zim.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

  • Chengdu Rongcheng have lost just one of their last five matches.
  • Chengdu Rongcheng have scored 8 goals in their previous 5 games.
  • Johor are unbeaten in their last six fixtures.
  • Johor have netted 18 goals in their last five games.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides.

Match preview:

The Chinese club is making its debut in the tournament's group stage and will look to capitalize on home advantage to strengthen their position and confirm their rising ambitions. Johor, a seasoned force in Malaysian football, traditionally performs confidently in regional competitions and will be aiming for points on the road. Chengdu will rely on aggressive attacking play and the support of their home crowd, while Johor are likely to respond with rapid counterattacks and disciplined defending. Fans can expect a tightly contested and tactically rich encounter, with both teams pushing for victory but likely to approach the opening stages with defensive caution.

Probable lineups:

  • Chengdu Rongcheng: Liu, Hu, Letschert, Yuan, Yang, Gurfinkel, Delgado, Yan, M.Yang, Romulo, Silva.
  • Johor: Hazmi, Park, Saad, Davies, Silva, Heberty, Insa, Pasero, Aketxe, Morales, Jairo.

Chengdu Rongcheng vs Johor prediction:

This match promises at least a couple of clear-cut chances. Both teams play with attacking intent but are prone to defensive lapses. Prediction: over 2.5 goals

