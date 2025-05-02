Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction: Will Liverpool find the motivation to snatch points?

Prediction on game Liverpool wont lose Odds: 1.76 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Sunday, April 4, in Matchweek 35 of the English Premier League, Chelsea will host Liverpool. Kick-off is at 17:30 Central European Time. Here’s my take on the outcome of this highly anticipated clash.

Key facts and head-to-head history

Liverpool have lost just 2 Premier League matches this season—one at home and one away.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 8 Premier League home games.

Liverpool have won only 2 of their last 5 Premier League away fixtures.

Chelsea haven’t managed to beat Liverpool in 10 consecutive matches.

In Matchweek 8 this season, Liverpool defeated Chelsea 2-1.

Match preview

This season, Chelsea are performing significantly better than last and could secure a spot in next year’s Champions League. However, their quest will likely go down to the wire. Currently, Chelsea sit fifth—a position that this year grants Champions League qualification. However, they only edge Nottingham Forest on tie-breakers.

In the second half of the campaign, Enzo Maresca’s side have hit a rough patch, partly due to the slump of their main star—Cole Palmer. The Manchester City academy product hasn’t scored in the Premier League since mid-January. Still, in recent rounds, the Blues have managed to improve their form. In their last outing, Chelsea narrowly edged Everton (1-0), previously snatched a win over Fulham (2-1), and dropped points against Ipswich (2-2).

Chelsea are also still in the Europa Conference League, where they thrashed modest Swedish side Djurgården 4-1 away in Thursday’s first leg of the semi-final. It’s now almost certain the Londoners will play in the final.

For Liverpool, the current campaign is all but over. At Stamford Bridge, Arne Slot’s team will be given a guard of honour, as they have clinched their 20th English title in history—and their second since the Premier League era began. Their lead over second-placed Arsenal is now 15 points, so the coaching staff can confidently rotate the squad and experiment for next season.

In their most recent match—where they officially sealed the title—Liverpool demolished a struggling Tottenham 5-1 at home, even after conceding first. Before that, Liverpool won away at Leicester (1-0) and handled West Ham 2-1 at Anfield.

Liverpool have already been eliminated from all other competitions.

Probable lineups

Chelsea: Sánchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernández; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson

Sánchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernández; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Elliott, Gakpo; Díaz

Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction

Even though Liverpool have nothing left to play for in terms of league position, they’ll be determined to prove their champion status. Meanwhile, Chelsea haven’t looked like a side capable of toppling the league’s best. My prediction: the visitors won’t lose this match.