Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 4 May 2025

One of the most intriguing clashes of the 35th round of the English Premier League will take place on Sunday at Stamford Bridge, where the local side Chelsea hosts Liverpool. Here's a betting tip for this showdown with excellent winning potential.

Match preview

The Blues have hit their stride just in time for the decisive stretch of the season. Enzo Maresca’s men are on a roll: a 2-1 away victory over Fulham and a narrow 1-0 home win against Everton extended their unbeaten run to five matches. During this spell, Chelsea have not only defended solidly but have also found the keys to unlock opposing defenses, displaying maturity and character. The team remains tightly packed among the top-four contenders, breathing down the necks of their closest rivals.

At Stamford Bridge, the Londoners have been as reliable as clockwork. In their last seven Premier League home outings, they've chalked up six wins and a draw, turning the stadium into a real fortress. What's more, Chelsea aren’t just collecting points — they’re doing it with the composure and confidence of a side ready for great challenges. Up next is the battle for a Champions League spot, and judging by their current momentum, the Blues are truly in the race to reach the summit.

Liverpool, meanwhile, made a statement in the previous round, thrashing Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield and officially securing the 20th league title in the club’s storied history. Arne Slot’s side have dominated the Premier League, winning seven of their last eight fixtures and rightfully holding onto the status of the competition’s most feared attacking force — 80 goals scored speaks volumes. This blistering form has left their opponents with no chance during the spring campaign.

Having clinched the title well before the finish line, the Reds can now afford to rotate their squad. The main starters are likely to get some rest, giving fringe players and youngsters a golden opportunity to prove themselves in the Premier League. Liverpool have barely missed a beat all season — just one defeat in 30 matches — underscoring the remarkable stability and system that Slot has instilled during his debut season at Anfield.

Probable lineups

Chelsea : Robert Sánchez – Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Trevoh Chalobah – Enzo Fernández, Moisés Caicedo, Cole Palmer, Roméo Lavia – Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto, Nicolas Jackson

: Robert Sánchez – Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Trevoh Chalobah – Enzo Fernández, Moisés Caicedo, Cole Palmer, Roméo Lavia – Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto, Nicolas Jackson Liverpool: Alisson Becker – Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Ibrahima Konaté, Trent Alexander-Arnold – Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister – Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Díaz, Mohamed Salah – Cody Gakpo

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first half of the season, Liverpool beat the Blues 2-1 at home

The "Total over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in two of the last five meetings

Both teams to score has come through in three of the last five encounters

Prediction

Bookmakers are giving the edge to the motivated hosts in this one. Odds for a Chelsea win start at 2.12 and up. We believe the value lies in backing a Chelsea victory here.