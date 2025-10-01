Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.51 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Saturday, October 4, at 18:30 Central European Time, Stamford Bridge in London will host a blockbuster Premier League Matchday 7 clash as Chelsea welcome Liverpool. Let's break down the best bet on goals for this high-stakes showdown.

Chelsea

Chelsea come into this home fixture against Liverpool in high spirits. The Blues notched their first Champions League victory of the season, edging out Benfica in a tense encounter. That match had extra spice, as Benfica are managed by former Chelsea boss José Mourinho. A narrow 1-0 win gave Chelsea their first points in this Champions League campaign and helped restore some confidence after a tough run—just one win in their previous six games, that coming against Lincoln in the Carabao Cup.

Domestic form, however, remains patchy: recent league fixtures saw Chelsea lose 1-3 at home to Brighton and 1-2 away at Manchester United. After six rounds, the Blues sit eighth in the Premier League table, trailing leaders Liverpool by seven points.

But Chelsea's home record against Liverpool remains solid: the Londoners haven't lost to the Merseysiders at Stamford Bridge since 2020. In that span, the sides have met seven times in West London—six have ended in draws, and Chelsea claimed a convincing 3-1 win in their most recent meeting at the end of last season.

Liverpool

Liverpool arrive in London on the back of two straight defeats. In midweek, the Reds travelled to Istanbul to face Galatasaray in the Champions League and suffered a narrow 0-1 loss. Before that, they were beaten by Crystal Palace in London at the weekend, conceding a late goal in a 1-2 defeat that ended their seven-match winning streak. Still, Liverpool remain Premier League leaders, holding a two-point cushion over second-placed Arsenal.

Head-to-head encounters with Chelsea have been lively affairs: three of the last four meetings have seen over 2.5 goals, and in four of the last five, both teams found the net.

Probable line-ups

Chelsea: Sánchez, Achimrong, Hato, James, Cucurella, Caicedo, Lavia, Estevan, Fernández, Neto, João Pedro.

Sánchez, Achimrong, Hato, James, Cucurella, Caicedo, Lavia, Estevan, Fernández, Neto, João Pedro. Liverpool: Mamardashvili, Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Wirtz, Ekitike.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

Both teams have scored in 5 of Chelsea's last 6 matches.

In 8 of Chelsea's last 10 home games, the total goals have been under 3.5.

In 6 of Liverpool's last 7 matches, the total goals have been under 3.5.

Both teams have scored in 4 of Liverpool's last 5 matches.

Liverpool are unbeaten in 9 of the last 10 head-to-head meetings.

Both teams have scored in 4 of the last 5 head-to-head encounters.

Chelsea vs Liverpool match prediction

Chelsea managed to snap their poor run with a Champions League win, but have lost their last two league matches. Their home form against Liverpool remains a positive, though. Meanwhile, Liverpool are also on a downturn with back-to-back defeats and will be desperate to bounce back. Given these factors and the recent head-to-head trends, we should see a high-intensity and hard-fought contest from both sides. Defensive frailties on both teams suggest goals at both ends and an entertaining affair. My bet for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.51.