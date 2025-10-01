RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — October 4, 2025

Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — October 4, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction Photo: https://x.com/Author unknownn
Chelsea Chelsea
English Premier League (Round 7) 04 oct 2025, 12:30
- : -
England, London, Stamford Bridge
Liverpool Liverpool
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.51
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On Saturday, October 4, at 18:30 Central European Time, Stamford Bridge in London will host a blockbuster Premier League Matchday 7 clash as Chelsea welcome Liverpool. Let's break down the best bet on goals for this high-stakes showdown.

Chelsea

Chelsea come into this home fixture against Liverpool in high spirits. The Blues notched their first Champions League victory of the season, edging out Benfica in a tense encounter. That match had extra spice, as Benfica are managed by former Chelsea boss José Mourinho. A narrow 1-0 win gave Chelsea their first points in this Champions League campaign and helped restore some confidence after a tough run—just one win in their previous six games, that coming against Lincoln in the Carabao Cup.

Domestic form, however, remains patchy: recent league fixtures saw Chelsea lose 1-3 at home to Brighton and 1-2 away at Manchester United. After six rounds, the Blues sit eighth in the Premier League table, trailing leaders Liverpool by seven points.

But Chelsea's home record against Liverpool remains solid: the Londoners haven't lost to the Merseysiders at Stamford Bridge since 2020. In that span, the sides have met seven times in West London—six have ended in draws, and Chelsea claimed a convincing 3-1 win in their most recent meeting at the end of last season.

Liverpool

Liverpool arrive in London on the back of two straight defeats. In midweek, the Reds travelled to Istanbul to face Galatasaray in the Champions League and suffered a narrow 0-1 loss. Before that, they were beaten by Crystal Palace in London at the weekend, conceding a late goal in a 1-2 defeat that ended their seven-match winning streak. Still, Liverpool remain Premier League leaders, holding a two-point cushion over second-placed Arsenal.

Head-to-head encounters with Chelsea have been lively affairs: three of the last four meetings have seen over 2.5 goals, and in four of the last five, both teams found the net.

Probable line-ups

  • Chelsea: Sánchez, Achimrong, Hato, James, Cucurella, Caicedo, Lavia, Estevan, Fernández, Neto, João Pedro.
  • Liverpool: Mamardashvili, Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Wirtz, Ekitike.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

  • Both teams have scored in 5 of Chelsea's last 6 matches.
  • In 8 of Chelsea's last 10 home games, the total goals have been under 3.5.
  • In 6 of Liverpool's last 7 matches, the total goals have been under 3.5.
  • Both teams have scored in 4 of Liverpool's last 5 matches.
  • Liverpool are unbeaten in 9 of the last 10 head-to-head meetings.
  • Both teams have scored in 4 of the last 5 head-to-head encounters.

Chelsea vs Liverpool match prediction

Chelsea managed to snap their poor run with a Champions League win, but have lost their last two league matches. Their home form against Liverpool remains a positive, though. Meanwhile, Liverpool are also on a downturn with back-to-back defeats and will be desperate to bounce back. Given these factors and the recent head-to-head trends, we should see a high-intensity and hard-fought contest from both sides. Defensive frailties on both teams suggest goals at both ends and an entertaining affair. My bet for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.51.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.51
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Brazil U20 vs Morocco U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 Brazil U20 vs Morocco U20 prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 02.10.2025 Brazil U20 Odds: 1.6 Morocco U20 Recommended Mostbet
Roma vs Lille prediction Europa League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Roma vs Lille: Who will secure a second straight Europa League victory? Roma Odds: 1.73 Lille Bet now Mostbet
Bologna vs Freiburg prediction Europa League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Bologna – Freiburg: Can Bologna claim their first Europa League points at home? Bologna Odds: 1.8 Freiburg Bet now 1xBet
Omonia Nicosia vs Mainz 05 prediction Europa Conference League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Omonia vs Mainz prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 02.10.2025 Omonia Nicosia Odds: 1.44 Mainz 05 Recommended Melbet
Lech Poznan vs Rapid Wien prediction Europa Conference League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Lech vs Rapid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 02.10.2025 Lech Poznan Odds: 1.746 Rapid Wien Bet now 1xBet
Viktoria Plzen vs Malmoe FF prediction Europa League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Viktoria Plzen vs Malmö prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 02.10.2025 Viktoria Plzen Odds: 1.77 Malmoe FF Bet now 1xBet
Celtic vs Braga prediction Europa League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Celtic vs Braga prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 02.10.2025 Celtic Odds: 1.55 Braga Recommended Mostbet
Rayo Vallecano vs KF Shkendija prediction Europa Conference League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Rayo Vallecano vs Shkëndija prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 02.10.2025 Rayo Vallecano Odds: 1.79 KF Shkendija Bet now Mostbet
Dynamo Kyiv vs Crystal Palace prediction Europa Conference League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Dynamo Kyiv vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 02.10.2025 Dynamo Kyiv Odds: 1.65 Crystal Palace Bet now Mostbet
Panathinaikos vs Go Ahead Eagles prediction Europa League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Panathinaikos vs Go Ahead Eagles prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 2, 2025 Panathinaikos Odds: 1.63 Go Ahead Eagles Recommended Mostbet
Brann vs FC Utrecht prediction Europa League 02 oct 2025, 12:45 Brann vs Utrecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 2, 2025 Brann Odds: 1.7 FC Utrecht Bet now Mostbet
AEK Larnaca vs AZ Alkmaar prediction Europa Conference League 02 oct 2025, 15:00 AEK Larnaca vs AZ Alkmaar prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 02.10.2025 AEK Larnaca Odds: 2.175 AZ Alkmaar Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores