Chelsea vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 26, 2025

On April 26, 2025, at Stamford Bridge in London, the matchday 34 of the English Premier League will feature a clash between Chelsea and Everton. I believe this encounter will be low-scoring.

Preview

While Chelsea is confidently advancing through the Conference League towards a potential trophy, the situation on the domestic front for Enzo Maresca's side is far less rosy. Sixth place in the standings does not yet guarantee a spot in the Champions League, although the gap from Newcastle is only two points with five rounds remaining — a quite surmountable distance with proper focus and consistency. However, recently the "Blues" have struggled to accumulate points — just five in the last three matches, with the victory over Fulham coming only in the dying minutes of the game.

The final stretch of the championship promises to be extremely tense for the "Blues": upcoming games against Everton, Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester United, and Nottingham. Both the "Magpies" and the "Forest" are direct competitors for Chelsea in the race for the top 5, and encounters with Liverpool and Manchester United traditionally pose a serious challenge for the Stamford Bridge club. Given the tight standings and challenging schedule, the fate of the Londoners this season will be decided in each subsequent game.

The "Toffees," who have been revitalized under David Moyes and have become a more organized and cohesive unit, have already achieved their main goal of the season — securing their Premier League status. However, the Scottish manager's team continues to pleasantly surprise: Everton displays consistent play, defends smartly, and does not allow opponents to create undue pressure near their goal.

Moreover, at the slightest opportunity, the team is capable of punishing the opponent and taking points at the most unexpected moment — as was the case in the recent match against Nottingham, when the decisive strike came at the end of the game. Everton showcases mature and pragmatic football, making them a dangerous opponent even for clubs from the upper part of the table.

Probable lineups

Chelsea: Sanchez, James, Colwill, Chalobah, Cucurella, Enzo, Caicedo, Madueke, Neto, Palmer, Jackson

Sanchez, James, Colwill, Chalobah, Cucurella, Enzo, Caicedo, Madueke, Neto, Palmer, Jackson Everton: Pickford, O'Brien, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Harrison, Doucouré, Ndiaye, Beto

Match facts and H2H

The first-round match between Chelsea and Everton ended in a goalless draw at Goodison Park.

In Everton's last four away matches, the "Under 2.5 goals" bet has consistently paid off, indicating a pragmatic playing model and solid defense.

In terms of goals conceded away, Everton ranks second in the league, sharing the spot with Liverpool — both teams have conceded 19 goals. Only Arsenal has been more reliable on the road.

Chelsea doesn't score much at home — in the last five home matches across all competitions, the team has managed to score more than once only once.

Prediction

Chelsea is the favorite for the meeting, but Everton's organized defense is unlikely to allow the hosts to easily take three points. Considering the low scoring rate of the Blues at home and the Toffees' tendency for "under" matches away, a bet on under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.9 seems logical and justified.