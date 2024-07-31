Chelsea vs Club America Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.52 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 1, Chelsea - Club America will hold their friendly meeting. Dailysports experts have prepared their exclusive prediction for this clash.

Chelsea

“Blues” last season played unstable, although in some places showed solid soccer, the team eventually became only sixth in the championship, so will play in the Conference League. In the summer the club changed the head coach, which has become a common practice, now the result will be demanded from Enzo Mareschi, who is still trying to figure out the new workplace.

So far Chelsea have played two controls in the summer, failed to beat Welsh Wrexham - 2:2, and also suffered a defeat from Celtic with a score of 1:4 Form is not impressive, but now you can make mistakes.

Club America

One of the most titled Mexican clubs has already started the current season, first managed to win a kind of Mexican Super Cup when they beat Tigres - 2:1. The start in the championship is not impressive, two wins and as many defeats, with such results the team takes a modest ninth place, although the gap from the leader is not so significant, only four points.

In the last round managed to win a willful away victory over Juarez - 2:1, the decisive goal was scored in 90+2 minutes. The battle against the European grandee will be a good test of strength.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The clubs have crossed twice, in both cases Chelsea won, two years ago the Londoners won 2:1, and in 2009 - 2:0.

In both control meetings with Chelsea scored at least four goals, America held five official matches, in four cases scored at least three goals.

Bookmakers' quotes: W1 - 1.75, X - 4.1, W2 - 4.55.

Chelsea vs Club America Prediction

European club is quoted as the favorite of this pair, perhaps Chelsea is gradually gaining form, although the powerful game from the Londoners should not be expected. A typical control match, in which the game will go for three results. I consider a bet on a total of more than 2.5 goals promising.