Chelsea — Ajax Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 22 October 2025

Chelsea — Ajax Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 22 October 2025

Luis Torres
Chelsea vs Ajax prediction
Chelsea Chelsea
Champions League (Round 3) 22 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
London, Stamford Bridge
Ajax Ajax
On October 22, 2025, the third round of the UEFA Champions League group stage will feature a clash between Chelsea and Ajax. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the best bets for this matchup.

Chelsea

Chelsea comes into this match in excellent form. After a 1–3 defeat to Brighton, the team has stabilized its results, recording three consecutive wins across competitions: a 1–0 victory against Benfica in the Champions League, a 2–1 win over Liverpool in the Premier League, and a 3–0 away triumph over Nottingham Forest last weekend. At home, the Blues are strong as well: in their last five home matches, they have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss. Defensively, Chelsea have been solid, conceding just one goal in three of their last matches, showing good organization at the back.

In the Premier League, Chelsea sit 5th with 14 points, having scored 16 goals and conceded 9. Their attacking form is currently the second-best in the Premier League, just behind leaders Arsenal. In the Champions League, Chelsea have played two matches so far: a 1–3 loss to Bayern Munich and a 1–0 home win over Benfica.

Several key players will miss the match due to injuries or suspensions, including Badiashil, Colville, Dilep, Joao Pedro, and Palmer. Despite these absences, Chelsea remain the favorites for this matchup.

Regarding head-to-head meetings, the last time Chelsea faced Ajax in the Champions League group stage was in 2019 in London, in a dramatic match that ended 4–4.

Ajax

Ajax are currently in poor form, performing far below the level they showed in previous seasons. Across all competitions, the team has been inconsistent, failing to win in their last three games. Last weekend, Ajax lost at home to Alkmaar, and in the match before that, they drew 3–3 with Sparta Rotterdam. In the Eredivisie, after 9 rounds, Ajax sit in 4th place with 16 points, 9 points behind league leaders Feyenoord. Their Champions League campaign has started poorly: after two games, they have lost both matches without scoring, leaving them second-to-last in the group standings.

Away from home, Ajax have been particularly poor. In their last 8 away games across all competitions, they have failed to win, recording 3 losses and 5 draws — a negative run dating back to April of last season.

Regarding head-to-head meetings with Chelsea, the teams have faced each other three times. One of these was a friendly match, won by Ajax, while the two official Champions League meetings in 2019 saw one draw and one Chelsea win.

Probable Lineups

  • Chelsea: Sanchez, Gusto, Acheampong, Chalobah, Cucurella, Fernandes, Lavia, Andre Santos, Garnacho, Neto, Giu
  • Ajax: Jaros, Gaaei, Rosa, Baas, Sutalo, Mokio, Gloukh, Edvardsen, Godts, Taylor, Weghorst

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Chelsea have won 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • Chelsea have won 11 of their last 13 home matches.
  • Chelsea scored first in their last 4 matches.
  • Ajax have failed to win 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • In 4 of Ajax’s last 5 away matches, over 3.5 goals were scored.

Chelsea — Ajax Match Prediction

Chelsea enter this game confident and in excellent form, having recorded three consecutive wins across competitions. They are strong at home and show stability in their performances. Ajax, on the other hand, are struggling with inconsistent results, having failed to win in their last three games. Overall, Ajax have failed to win five of their last six matches. Even despite missing several key players, Chelsea are clear favorites for this match. My bet for this match – Chelsea win with Asian Handicap -1.5 at odds of 1.69

