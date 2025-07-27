RU RU ES ES FR FR
Charlton vs Ipswich: Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 29, 2025

Álvaro Hernández
Charlton vs Ipswich prediction
Club Friendlies
29 july 2025, 14:30
Review H2H Prediction
In a friendly clash set to kick off on July 29 at 20:30 Central European Time, Ipswich and Charlton will go head-to-head. Check out our match prediction and opponent analysis below.

Match preview

Ipswich are in the midst of an intense pre-season after relegation from the Premier League. Kieran McKenna’s squad is focused on quick ball movement and possession play, sticking to the philosophy that brought them success in the Championship two seasons ago. In this summer’s friendlies, the Tractor Boys have been prolific in front of goal, netting three and four times against Aberdeen and BW Linz respectively.

Ipswich’s main objective this summer is to restore confidence after a disappointing Premier League campaign. Facing a strong opponent from a lower league is a great chance for the coaching staff to experiment with different tactics and combinations. Defensive concerns persist: throughout the 2024/25 season, Ipswich conceded regularly, and even in friendlies, they’ve been vulnerable on set pieces.

Charlton approach this fixture on a high after winning the League One play-offs and securing a return to the Championship. Under manager Nathan Jones, the Addicks have shown strong organization, favoring vertical football and quick transitions into attack. Their July friendlies have seen them maintain consistency: three wins and a draw, including a commanding 3-0 victory over Wealdstone.

Despite its friendly status, the match has a competitive edge: both teams are eager to lay down a marker ahead of the season. Ipswich will look to dominate possession and attack, while Charlton will rely on physicality and structural discipline. This could pave the way for open, attacking football—especially if the hosts push for an early breakthrough.

Probable line-ups

Charlton: Kaminski, Mbik, Bell, Asiimwe, Jones, Docherty, Edwards, Apter, Campbell, Leaburn, Rankin-Costello

Ipswich: Palmer, O'Shea, Greaves, Davis, Johnson, Clarke, Matusiwa, Smodic, Taylor, Philogene-Bidas, Hurst

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In their last 25 head-to-head meetings, Ipswich narrowly lead Charlton: 10 wins to 9, with 6 draws
  • Every Charlton pre-season match so far has featured at least two goals
  • Ipswich have conceded in each of their last 22 matches

Prediction

Although this is only a friendly, a high-scoring encounter is on the cards. Expect an open game, with both sides eager to seize the initiative: Ipswich pressing aggressively, Charlton breaking quickly and staying solid at the back. My prediction for this match — over 2.5 goals at 1.77 odds.

