On July 29, Stade du Pays de Charleroi (Charleroi) will host the match of the 1st round of the Jupiler Pro League, in which Charleroi will compete with Leuven. The battle will start at 18:15 CET.

Charleroi



The club has never won a single title in its long history. Both finals of the national cup ended in defeat. And the peak in the Jupiler Pro League was only the 2nd place, which happened back in 1969. Stability can be noted as its positive side: having once again been promoted from the Challenger Pro League in 2012, the team has never lost the so-called “registration”. Sometimes it even turned out to get the right to play in the Europa League – for instance, in 2015 and 2020 (it overcame the first opponent both times, but then lost to the next one). Taking into account the higher mentioned results, the previous cycle is hardly possible to bring into the asset of “Les Carolos”. They got 48 points, which was not enough to fight for the right to play, at least in the Conference League. “The Zebras”, finishing in the 9th place, were two points behind Cercle Brugge. Nevertheless, Felice Mazzu kept the position due to the “old” achievements.

Leuven



The team is owned by the King Power Corporation, the very brainchild of Srivaddhanaprabha, which is known, at least to the fans of European football, because of Leicester. Still, it was in England that Vichai paid maximum attention to the project, while the Belgian asset is regarded as obviously a secondary one. Being already under the rule of the higher mentioned owner, “the OHL” remained a so-called “football elevator”, repeatedly falling into the second division of the country. It is noteworthy that the British “Foxes” ingloriously “flew” to the Championship in the previous season. At the same time, Leuven not only didn’t relax, but on the contrary, it rose a little, finishing last spring, after a couple of the 11th places, in the 10th one. The club is eager to continue progress, but personnel and financial opportunities have not become wider.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The last time Charleroi won was in 2020. That result was followed by a couple of draws, and all 3 previous matches ended in the victories of Leuven.

Predictions



Bookmakers consider “the Zebras”, which will play at the home arena, to be the favourite of the following battle. Still, taking into account the history of the matches, we risk betting that the guests will not lose (odd: 1.79).

