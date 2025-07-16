RU RU ES ES FR FR
CFR Cluj vs Paksi: Who will advance to the next round of the UEFA Europa League qualifiers?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
CFR Cluj vs Paksi SE prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/cfr1907
17 july 2025, 13:30
- : -
International, Cluj-Napoca, Stadionul Dr. Constantin Radulescu
Prediction on game CFR Cluj Total over 1,5
Odds: 1.55
On Thursday, July 17, CFR Cluj will host Paksi in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League qualification. Kick-off is set for 19:30 Central European Time. Here’s our betting preview for this clash.

CFR Cluj vs Paksi: Match facts and head-to-head

  • Their first encounter ended in a goalless draw — 0:0.
  • CFR Cluj have lost just one of their last ten matches.
  • Paksi have suffered two defeats in their previous ten fixtures.
  • CFR Cluj are unbeaten in their last 20 home games and have won their last four on home soil.
  • Paksi are unbeaten in their last four away matches.
  • In 2025, CFR Cluj have scored in every home match.
  • In 80% of matches involving CFR Cluj and Paksi, more than 1.5 goals are scored.
  • This will be only the second ever head-to-head meeting between these clubs.

CFR Cluj vs Paksi: Match preview

The first leg ended in a logical 0:0 draw — a balanced contest with no goals.

A few days ago, CFR Cluj kicked off the new Romanian Superliga season with a 2:1 home win. Prior to that, they lost 1:2 to Steaua. Despite that setback, Cluj are extremely solid at home — in 2025, they've scored in every home match and are unbeaten in their last 20 on their own turf.

Paksi have yet to start their new Hungarian league campaign — it begins on July 27. Their preparation for the showdown with CFR Cluj has consisted solely of friendlies. Before the first leg, the Hungarians played four warm-up matches, winning three and losing one. Just a few days ago, they recorded another victory, this time by a 4:0 scoreline.

Probable line-ups

  • CFR Cluj: Hindrich, Camora, Ilie, Leo Bolgado, Abeid, Muhar, Emerllahu, Korenica, Gjorgievski, Nkololo, Camara
  • Paksi: Kovácsik, Zeke, Hinora, Lenzsér, Vécsei, Windecker, Papp, Balogh, Vas, Haraszti, Tóth

Prediction

At home, CFR Cluj have been in excellent form, consistently finding the net. I believe the Romanian side will claim victory and move on. My pick — CFR Cluj over 1.5 individual goals at odds of 1.55.

Prediction on game CFR Cluj Total over 1,5
Odds: 1.55
