CFR Cluj vs Paksi: Who will advance to the next round of the UEFA Europa League qualifiers?

On Thursday, July 17, CFR Cluj will host Paksi in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League qualification. Kick-off is set for 19:30 Central European Time. Here’s our betting preview for this clash.
CFR Cluj vs Paksi: Match facts and head-to-head
- Their first encounter ended in a goalless draw — 0:0.
- CFR Cluj have lost just one of their last ten matches.
- Paksi have suffered two defeats in their previous ten fixtures.
- CFR Cluj are unbeaten in their last 20 home games and have won their last four on home soil.
- Paksi are unbeaten in their last four away matches.
- In 2025, CFR Cluj have scored in every home match.
- In 80% of matches involving CFR Cluj and Paksi, more than 1.5 goals are scored.
- This will be only the second ever head-to-head meeting between these clubs.
CFR Cluj vs Paksi: Match preview
The first leg ended in a logical 0:0 draw — a balanced contest with no goals.
A few days ago, CFR Cluj kicked off the new Romanian Superliga season with a 2:1 home win. Prior to that, they lost 1:2 to Steaua. Despite that setback, Cluj are extremely solid at home — in 2025, they've scored in every home match and are unbeaten in their last 20 on their own turf.
Paksi have yet to start their new Hungarian league campaign — it begins on July 27. Their preparation for the showdown with CFR Cluj has consisted solely of friendlies. Before the first leg, the Hungarians played four warm-up matches, winning three and losing one. Just a few days ago, they recorded another victory, this time by a 4:0 scoreline.
Probable line-ups
- CFR Cluj: Hindrich, Camora, Ilie, Leo Bolgado, Abeid, Muhar, Emerllahu, Korenica, Gjorgievski, Nkololo, Camara
- Paksi: Kovácsik, Zeke, Hinora, Lenzsér, Vécsei, Windecker, Papp, Balogh, Vas, Haraszti, Tóth
Prediction
At home, CFR Cluj have been in excellent form, consistently finding the net. I believe the Romanian side will claim victory and move on. My pick — CFR Cluj over 1.5 individual goals at odds of 1.55.