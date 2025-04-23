Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025

Prediction on game Win Cerro Porteno Odds: 1.75 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches of the third round of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores will be played on Friday at the "General Pablo Rojas" stadium, where local Cerro Porteno will host Sporting Cristal. I suggest betting on the outcome of this clash with good odds.

Match preview

"Cerro Porteno" has accumulated three points after two rounds of the Copa Libertadores group stage, with a goal difference of 4:3. The Paraguayans started with a spectacular victory in Asuncion, defeating the Bolivian "Bolivar" 4:2 in a thrilling shootout — a true show for fans, with a focus on attacking style.

However, in the next round, "Cerro" faced a serious test — an away match against one of the tournament favorites, "Palmeiras." Despite putting up a decent fight, the Paraguayans fell 0:1, unable to capitalize on their chances. The team still has hopes of reaching the playoffs, but the competition in the group promises to be tight, and each subsequent match could be decisive.

"Sporting Cristal" is frankly failing the start of the Copa Libertadores group stage. The Peruvian giant, traditionally contesting high positions in South America, remains pointless after two rounds with a goal difference of 2:6. The team began the tournament with a disappointing home defeat to "Palmeiras" — 2:3, where the "celestial" attack showed activity, but the defense cracked under the pressure of one of the continent's favorites.

However, the second round was a real cold shower: in La Paz, "Bolivar" easily dealt with the guests from Lima — 3:0, leaving "Cristal" without a chance. Now the "celestial" will have to cling to their remaining chances to advance from the group. The situation is difficult, and the next meeting could either be the start of a comeback or a final verdict.

Probable lineups

Cerro Porteno : Martin, Benitez, Rodriguez, Velasquez, Benitez, Viera, Jimenez, Morel, Carrizo, Torres, Iturbe

: Martin, Benitez, Rodriguez, Velasquez, Benitez, Viera, Jimenez, Morel, Carrizo, Torres, Iturbe Sporting Cristal: Enriquez, Pasquini, Toranza, Romero, Massoni, Castro, Pretel, Tavara, Gonzalez, Avila, Coteruccio

Match facts and head-to-head

The last time the teams played was in 2003, when Cerro Porteno secured a 1-0 home victory after a 1-1 draw away

The "Both teams to score" bet hit in one out of five matches involving Cerro Porteno

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet hit in one out of five Cerro Porteno matches

Prediction

Bookmakers give a clear advantage to the home team, offering odds of 1.75 for a Cerro Porteno victory. We suggest betting on a home win in this match.