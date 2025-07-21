RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Copa Sudamericana Predictions Cerro Largo vs Central Cordoba prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025

Cerro Largo vs Central Cordoba prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Cerro Largo vs Central Cordoba de Santiago prediction Photo: https://x.com/Sudamericana/Author unknownn
Cerro Largo
Cerro Largo Cerro Largo Schedule Cerro Largo News
Copa Sudamericana Copa Sudamericana Table Copa Sudamericana Fixtures Copa Sudamericana Predictions
22 july 2025, 18:00
- : -
International,
Central Cordoba de Santiago
Central Cordoba de Santiago Central Cordoba de Santiago Schedule Central Cordoba de Santiago News Central Cordoba de Santiago Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.5
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On July 23, 2025, Uruguay will host the return leg of the Copa Sudamericana round of 32, as Cerro Largo welcomes Argentina's Central Cordoba. The first match in Argentina ended in a goalless draw — 0-0 — so the fate of a place in the next round will be decided in this clash. Let's take a look at the teams' scoring prospects for this encounter.

Cerro Largo

Cerro Largo heads into the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana in less than ideal form. The Uruguayan side has not tasted victory in seven consecutive matches across all competitions — recording just four draws and three defeats. Their last win dates back to the end of May, when Cerro Largo defeated Argentina's Defensa y Justicia 2-1 away in the final round of the group stage, securing second place in the group and a spot in the playoffs. However, their home record is a cause for concern — the team has gone six home matches without a win, with three draws and three losses.

In the domestic Apertura championship, the club finished only eighth, trailing leaders Liverpool Montevideo by 11 points.

Central Cordoba

Central Cordoba reached the Copa Sudamericana playoffs by finishing third in their Copa Libertadores group. The Argentine club finished level on points with LDU Quito and Flamengo, but fell short of progressing to the Libertadores round of 16 due to goal difference, and thus dropped into the Sudamericana. The decisive moment was a 0-3 defeat to LDU Quito in the final round, which sealed their fate.

Since that setback, Central Cordoba has failed to win in three straight matches — all draws, including their opening Clausura fixtures against Aldosivi (0-0) and Atletico Tucuman (1-1) away, as well as the first leg against Cerro Largo where Central Cordoba looked confident, controlled the game, but couldn't capitalize on their advantage. Now, to break this streak and advance, the Argentines need a win in Uruguay.

Probable lineups

  • Cerro Largo: Santilli, Bonifazi, Gianoli, Di Pippa, Correa, Garcia, Bertocchi, Assis, Anasco, Mir Frank, Otormin.
  • Central Cordoba: Aguerre, Moyano, Casermeiro, Galvan, Marchi, Gomez, Bobadilla, Perelló, Veron, Alfonso, Cabral.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Cerro Largo have failed to win 11 of their last 12 matches.
  • Four of Cerro Largo's last five home games have ended with under 2.5 goals.
  • Central Cordoba have failed to win 9 of their last 10 matches.
  • Central Cordoba's last four matches have all ended with under 2.5 goals.
  • The first meeting between these teams ended 0-0.

Prediction for Cerro Largo vs Central Cordoba

Both teams approach the return leg out of form: Cerro Largo are winless in seven, while Central Cordoba have not won in three straight. The Argentines appear stronger on paper and in terms of play — as shown in the first match — but their current slump and the away factor could neutralize that edge. Traditionally, the Uruguayans are tougher at home, but they are far from their best as well. In such a scenario, a cautious and low-scoring affair is highly likely, where a single goal could decide the outcome. My tip for this match is under 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.5.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.5
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Olympic de Charleroi vs Marseille prediction Club Friendlies Today, 12:00 Olympic de Charleroi vs Marseille prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 21, 2025 Olympic de Charleroi Odds: 1.65 Marseille Recommended Melbet
Sporting CP vs Sunderland prediction Club Friendlies Today, 15:00 Sporting vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 21, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.68 Sunderland Bet now 1xBet
KuPS vs Kairat Almaty prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 11:00 KuPS vs Kairat Almaty prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 KuPS Odds: 1.58 Kairat Almaty Bet now 1xBet
Lincoln Red Imps FC vs FK Crvena Zvezda prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 12:00 Lincoln Red Imps vs Crvena Zvezda: Prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Lincoln Red Imps FC Odds: 1.9 FK Crvena Zvezda Recommended 1xBet
FC Noah vs Ferencvaros prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 12:00 Noah vs Ferencváros prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 FC Noah Odds: 1.86 Ferencvaros Bet now Melbet
Nancy vs Strasbourg prediction Club Friendlies 22 july 2025, 13:00 Nancy vs Strasbourg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 22, 2025 Nancy Odds: 1.6 Strasbourg Bet now Mostbet
Deportivo Alaves vs Athletic Club prediction Club Friendlies 22 july 2025, 13:00 Alaves vs Athletic prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 22, 2025 Deportivo Alaves Odds: 2.05 Athletic Club Recommended Melbet
FC St. Gallen vs Villarreal prediction Club Friendlies 22 july 2025, 13:00 St. Gallen vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 22, 2025 FC St. Gallen Odds: 1.6 Villarreal Bet now 1xBet
Pafos FC vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 13:00 Pafos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 July 2025 Pafos FC Odds: 1.88 Maccabi Tel Aviv Bet now 1xBet
Hamrun Spartans vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 13:00 Hamrun Spartans vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Hamrun Spartans Odds: 1.54 Dynamo Kyiv Recommended 1xBet
Viktoria Plzen vs Servette FC prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 13:00 Viktoria Plzen vs Servette prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Viktoria Plzen Odds: 1.84 Servette FC Bet now Melbet
KF Shkendija vs FC FCSB prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 14:00 Shkëndija vs FCSB prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 22 July 2025 KF Shkendija Odds: 2.1 FC FCSB Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Estudiantes - : - Huracan Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Estudiantes
-
Huracan
-
18:00
Defensa y Justicia - : - Aldosivi Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Defensa y Justicia
-
Aldosivi
-
20:15
San Martin San Juan - : - Deportivo Riestra Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
San Martin San Juan
-
Deportivo Riestra
-
20:15
KuPS - : - Kairat Almaty 22 july 2025, 11:00 Champions League
KuPS
-
Kairat Almaty
-
11:00
FC Noah - : - Ferencvaros 22 july 2025, 12:00 Champions League
FC Noah
-
Ferencvaros
-
12:00
Lincoln Red Imps FC - : - FK Crvena Zvezda 22 july 2025, 12:00 Champions League
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
12:00
Viktoria Plzen - : - Servette FC 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Viktoria Plzen
-
Servette FC
-
13:00
FC Copenhagen - : - Drita 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
FC Copenhagen
-
Drita
-
13:00
Pafos FC - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Pafos FC
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
Hamrun Spartans - : - Dynamo Kyiv 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
13:00
Latest News
Lifestyle Today, 10:52 Messi announces the 30th anniversary celebration of the legendary eFootball series Football news Today, 10:51 Let's go! FIFA kicks off preparations for the 2029 Club World Cup Football news Today, 10:46 Ex-Newcastle coach weighs in on Howe's decision to sideline Isak for Celtic match Football news Today, 10:25 He said "yes"! Renato Veiga agrees to join Atlético Madrid Football news Today, 10:18 Ex-Chelsea winger criticizes the 'Americanization' of football at the Club World Cup Lifestyle Today, 10:07 Very touching. Neymar shows off an awesome gift for himself and his kids from PSG Football news Today, 10:03 Unexplainable and strange. Saúl pulls out of Trabzonspor move at the last moment Football news Today, 09:43 Manchester United to battle Chelsea for young talent Lifestyle Today, 09:29 Halfway to 50: Erling Haaland posts personal photo to celebrate his birthday Football news Today, 09:24 Big money! Manchester City make an offer to Porto for Diogo Costa
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores