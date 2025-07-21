Cerro Largo vs Central Cordoba prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.5 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On July 23, 2025, Uruguay will host the return leg of the Copa Sudamericana round of 32, as Cerro Largo welcomes Argentina's Central Cordoba. The first match in Argentina ended in a goalless draw — 0-0 — so the fate of a place in the next round will be decided in this clash. Let's take a look at the teams' scoring prospects for this encounter.

Cerro Largo

Cerro Largo heads into the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana in less than ideal form. The Uruguayan side has not tasted victory in seven consecutive matches across all competitions — recording just four draws and three defeats. Their last win dates back to the end of May, when Cerro Largo defeated Argentina's Defensa y Justicia 2-1 away in the final round of the group stage, securing second place in the group and a spot in the playoffs. However, their home record is a cause for concern — the team has gone six home matches without a win, with three draws and three losses.

In the domestic Apertura championship, the club finished only eighth, trailing leaders Liverpool Montevideo by 11 points.

Central Cordoba

Central Cordoba reached the Copa Sudamericana playoffs by finishing third in their Copa Libertadores group. The Argentine club finished level on points with LDU Quito and Flamengo, but fell short of progressing to the Libertadores round of 16 due to goal difference, and thus dropped into the Sudamericana. The decisive moment was a 0-3 defeat to LDU Quito in the final round, which sealed their fate.

Since that setback, Central Cordoba has failed to win in three straight matches — all draws, including their opening Clausura fixtures against Aldosivi (0-0) and Atletico Tucuman (1-1) away, as well as the first leg against Cerro Largo where Central Cordoba looked confident, controlled the game, but couldn't capitalize on their advantage. Now, to break this streak and advance, the Argentines need a win in Uruguay.

Probable lineups

Cerro Largo: Santilli, Bonifazi, Gianoli, Di Pippa, Correa, Garcia, Bertocchi, Assis, Anasco, Mir Frank, Otormin.

Santilli, Bonifazi, Gianoli, Di Pippa, Correa, Garcia, Bertocchi, Assis, Anasco, Mir Frank, Otormin. Central Cordoba: Aguerre, Moyano, Casermeiro, Galvan, Marchi, Gomez, Bobadilla, Perelló, Veron, Alfonso, Cabral.

Key facts and head-to-head

Cerro Largo have failed to win 11 of their last 12 matches.

Four of Cerro Largo's last five home games have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Central Cordoba have failed to win 9 of their last 10 matches.

Central Cordoba's last four matches have all ended with under 2.5 goals.

The first meeting between these teams ended 0-0.

Prediction for Cerro Largo vs Central Cordoba

Both teams approach the return leg out of form: Cerro Largo are winless in seven, while Central Cordoba have not won in three straight. The Argentines appear stronger on paper and in terms of play — as shown in the first match — but their current slump and the away factor could neutralize that edge. Traditionally, the Uruguayans are tougher at home, but they are far from their best as well. In such a scenario, a cautious and low-scoring affair is highly likely, where a single goal could decide the outcome. My tip for this match is under 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.5.