RU RU
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Cercle Brugge vs Kilmarnock prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024

Cercle Brugge vs Kilmarnock prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Cercle Brugge vs Kilmarnock prediction Photo: https://x.com/cercleofficial
Cercle Brugge Cercle Brugge
Europa League Qualification 01 aug 2024, 14:00 Cercle Brugge - Kilmarnock
-
- : -
International, Bruges, Jan Breydel Stadion
Kilmarnock Kilmarnock
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Cercle Brugge
Odds: 1.5

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

In the second leg, Cercle Brugge will host Kilmarnock from Scotland at their stadium. The first match ended in a 1-1 draw. This game is scheduled for Thursday, August 1, at 20:00 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have prepared a forecast for this match.

Cercle Brugge

The team has commenced this season in the Jupiler League disastrously. In their first game, they suffered a crushing 0-3 defeat against Westerlo. Last season, Cercle secured sixth place, granting them a chance at European qualification. Historically, Brugge has participated in these qualifications three times but has never reached the final stages.

Despite being favorites in the first game, Brugge failed to defeat Kilmarnock, resulting in a 1-1 draw. In preparation for the current season, Cercle played only three friendly matches, winning one, drawing one, and losing one.

Kilmarnock

The Scottish side earned their qualification opportunity for the UEFA Conference League by finishing fourth in the Irish Premier Division last season. Over 38 rounds, Kilmarnock accumulated 56 points with a goal difference of 46:44. Kilmarnock began their Conference League qualification in the second round and, as underdogs, managed to hold Brugge to a draw in the first leg.

In preparation for the new season, Kilmarnock played five friendly matches, winning three and losing two. The new Scottish Premier League season kicks off this weekend, on August 4. Overall, Kilmarnock has participated in European competitions ten times but has never progressed to the final stages, with their last attempt in the 2019/20 season ending in the first round.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • This game will be the second encounter between these teams, the previous one ending in a 1-1 draw.
  • Kilmarnock has scored in their last 11 away matches.
  • In the last four home matches, Cercle Brugge has conceded first.

Cercle Brugge vs Kilmarnock prediction

In the first game, Cercle was considered the favorite but failed to secure a victory. Consequently, this match will be pivotal in the battle for the next round. Kilmarnock will undoubtedly challenge their opponents, but I believe they will not be able to stop the Belgians. My prediction is a win for Cercle Brugge with a coefficient of 1.5.

Prediction on game Win Cercle Brugge
Odds: 1.5

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Australia vs USA prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Australia Odds: 1.6 USA Recommended MelBet
Zambia vs Germany prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Zambia Odds: 1.9 Germany Bet now MelBet
Partizan Belgrade vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Champions League Qualification Today, 14:00 We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Partizan Belgrade Odds: 1.65 Dynamo Kyiv Bet now MelBet
Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic prediction Olympics 2024. Women`s Single Today, 14:30 Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.65 Donna Vekic Recommended 1xBet
Austria Wien vs Ilves prediction Conference League Qualification Today, 14:30 Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Austria Wien Odds: 1.64 Ilves Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming matches
All
Auda 0 - 0 Cliftonville Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
Auda
0
Cliftonville
0
7’
Japan 0 - 0 Nigeria Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Japan
0
Nigeria
0
7’
Brazil 0 - 0 Spain Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Brazil
0
Spain
0
7’
Haecken - : - F91 Dudelange Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Haecken
-
F91 Dudelange
-
13:00
Fehervar FC - : - Sumqayit Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Fehervar FC
-
Sumqayit
-
13:00
RFS - : - Bodoe/Glimt Today, 13:00 Champions League Qualification.
RFS
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
13:00
Zambia - : - Germany Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Zambia
-
Germany
-
13:00
Australia - : - USA Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Australia
-
USA
-
13:00
FC Midtjylland - : - UE Santa Coloma Today, 13:15 Champions League Qualification.
FC Midtjylland
-
UE Santa Coloma
-
13:15
Partizan Belgrade - : - Dynamo Kyiv Today, 14:00 Champions League Qualification.
Partizan Belgrade
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
14:00
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 10:40 "My friend, you greedy belly, keep working," Usyk replied to Tyson Fury Olympic Games News Today, 10:36 Warming up for doubles. Alcaraz calmly reached the quarter-finals of the Olympic tennis tournament Football news Today, 10:34 Ex-Arsenal forward lobbies for Arteta's charge to move to Marseille Olympic Games News Today, 10:11 28 years. Musetti is the first Italian to reach the 1/4 final at the Olympics in the 21st century Olympic Games News Today, 10:02 Argentina has won its first gold medal at the Summer Olympics in eight years Olympic Games News Today, 09:57 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions Football news Today, 09:55 Nice are set to sign a Juventus forward. The transfer is unscheduled Olympic Games News Today, 09:53 A triathlete from Kazakhstan failed to finish the race and sought medical attention at the Olympics Boxing News Today, 09:35 "I warned you". Tyson Fury recorded a menacing warning for Usyk during the run in Olympic Games News Today, 09:28 One of the world's top sprint stars and Olympic medalist will not compete in the 100 meters
Sport Predictions
Football Today USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Football Today Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Jagiellonia vs Panevėžys prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs Club America Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Football Today RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024