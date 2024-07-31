Cercle Brugge vs Kilmarnock prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024

Prediction on game Win Cercle Brugge Odds: 1.5 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the second leg, Cercle Brugge will host Kilmarnock from Scotland at their stadium. The first match ended in a 1-1 draw. This game is scheduled for Thursday, August 1, at 20:00 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have prepared a forecast for this match.

Cercle Brugge

The team has commenced this season in the Jupiler League disastrously. In their first game, they suffered a crushing 0-3 defeat against Westerlo. Last season, Cercle secured sixth place, granting them a chance at European qualification. Historically, Brugge has participated in these qualifications three times but has never reached the final stages.

Despite being favorites in the first game, Brugge failed to defeat Kilmarnock, resulting in a 1-1 draw. In preparation for the current season, Cercle played only three friendly matches, winning one, drawing one, and losing one.

Kilmarnock

The Scottish side earned their qualification opportunity for the UEFA Conference League by finishing fourth in the Irish Premier Division last season. Over 38 rounds, Kilmarnock accumulated 56 points with a goal difference of 46:44. Kilmarnock began their Conference League qualification in the second round and, as underdogs, managed to hold Brugge to a draw in the first leg.

In preparation for the new season, Kilmarnock played five friendly matches, winning three and losing two. The new Scottish Premier League season kicks off this weekend, on August 4. Overall, Kilmarnock has participated in European competitions ten times but has never progressed to the final stages, with their last attempt in the 2019/20 season ending in the first round.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

This game will be the second encounter between these teams, the previous one ending in a 1-1 draw.

Kilmarnock has scored in their last 11 away matches.

In the last four home matches, Cercle Brugge has conceded first.

Cercle Brugge vs Kilmarnock prediction

In the first game, Cercle was considered the favorite but failed to secure a victory. Consequently, this match will be pivotal in the battle for the next round. Kilmarnock will undoubtedly challenge their opponents, but I believe they will not be able to stop the Belgians. My prediction is a win for Cercle Brugge with a coefficient of 1.5.