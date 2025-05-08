Ceramica Cleopatra vs Zamalek: Can Zamalek hold on to third place in the table?

Prediction on game Win Zamalek SC Odds: 2 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

On Friday, May 9, Ceramica Cleopatra will face Zamalek in the fifth round of the Championship Group of the Egyptian Premier League. The match kicks off at 16:00 Central European Time, and we've got your betting preview for this clash.

Ceramica Cleopatra vs Zamalek: Match facts and head-to-head

Zamalek are unbeaten in their last four matches: two draws and two wins.

On the road, Zamalek are undefeated in their last five outings: three draws and two victories.

Ceramica Cleopatra have lost just one of their last five matches.

Ceramica Cleopatra are riding an 11-game scoring streak.

Zamalek boast the second-best attack in the Championship Group with 37 goals.

Zamalek also have the third-best defense in the Premier League, conceding just 18 goals.

Ceramica Cleopatra win to nil in 10% of their matches, while Zamalek do so in 14%.

Ceramica Cleopatra vs Zamalek: Match preview

Both teams are competing in the Championship Group of the Egyptian Premier League. Ceramica Cleopatra currently sit sixth in the standings and are eyeing a move up to fifth. After 20 rounds, they've collected 30 points, trailing the fifth spot by three points. In the previous round, Ceramica defeated Petrojet 2-0, making it four wins and one loss in their last five matches.

Zamalek find themselves higher up the table, holding third place and fighting to secure that spot. After 21 matches, Zamalek have amassed 40 points, sitting five points clear of fourth place. However, their rivals have a game in hand, so the gap could shrink. Moreover, Zamalek still have a shot at the title, trailing the leaders by seven points. With four rounds left in the season, Zamalek must win all their remaining matches and hope their competitors slip up to stay in the title race.

Probable line-ups

Ceramica Cleopatra: Bassam, Shokry, Ramadan, Nabil, Teka, Adel, Ibrahim, Waiou, Gaber, Rayan, Antar

Zamalek: Awad, Gaber, Hamdi, Fattouh, Abdelmagid, Said, Maher, Shehata, Emad, Jaziri, Shalabi

Prediction

Zamalek will surely be pushing for victory in this fixture, as they're battling for third place and possibly even the championship. Their squad is strong enough to take on serious challenges, and their current form is encouraging. We're backing a Zamalek win at odds of 2.