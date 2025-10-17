ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Predictions Ceramica Cleopatra vs Tala'ea El-Gaish prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 19, 2025

Ceramica Cleopatra vs Tala'ea El-Gaish prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 19, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Ceramica Cleopatra vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Ceramica Cleopatra Ceramica Cleopatra
Premier League Egypt (Round 11) 19 oct 2025, 13:00
- : -
Egypt,
Tala'ea El Gaish Tala'ea El Gaish
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Ceramica Cleopatra
Odds: 1.75
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 11th round of the Egyptian Premier League will take place this Sunday at the Arab Contractors Stadium in Cairo, where Ceramica Cleopatra hosts Tala'ea El-Gaish. Here’s a prediction for the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Ceramica Cleopatra have made a confident start to the season, displaying consistent form. The team has won 5 of their first 9 matches, including their last three home games—underscoring their strength in front of their own fans. Defensively, they’ve been rock-solid, conceding just 4 goals in nine rounds.

Their attacking play has been particularly impressive: in recent fixtures, Cleopatra secured convincing wins over Modern Sport (2-0) and Haras El Hodood (3-0). Their only setback was a narrow defeat to Al Ahly, but the squad bounced back quickly. Now, they’re targeting a top-3 spot and have every chance to solidify their place among the league leaders.

On the other hand, Tala'ea El-Gaish are going through a rough patch. The team hasn’t won in four consecutive rounds, suffering three defeats. Creativity up front is lacking—they’re averaging just 0.4 goals per game, and their defense has been shaky, allowing opponents too much freedom.

Currently, the club sits in the lower part of the table, and prospects for improvement seem bleak. Just two wins in 10 matches—against Pharco and Modern Sport—highlight their struggles with consistency and scoring. Playing away from home, the Army team looks especially vulnerable, and facing Cleopatra’s potent attack could prove to be another tough test.

Probable lineups

  • Ceramica Cleopatra: Bassam, Karim, Nabil, Samir, Adel, Osman, Ahmed, Amr, Sodiq, Lakay, Moka
  • Tala'ea El-Gaish: Shaaban, Awad, Camacho, Eldi, Abdel, Hamdy, Madadha, Atef, Hany, Yarek, Ismail

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Ceramica Cleopatra have won 3 of the last 5 head-to-head meetings
  • Tala'ea El-Gaish are winless in their last 4 matches
  • In 4 of the last 5 encounters between these teams, at least one side failed to score

Prediction

Cleopatra are in excellent form, particularly at home, where they play confidently and efficiently. Given the visitors’ issues in both attack and defense, backing a home win looks like a sound bet.

Prediction on game Win Ceramica Cleopatra
Odds: 1.75
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Mainz 05 vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Bundesliga Germany 18 oct 2025, 09:30 Mainz vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 18 October 2025 Mainz 05 Odds: 2.45 Bayer Leverkusen Recommended Mostbet
AmaZulu FC vs Durban City prediction South African Betway Premiership 18 oct 2025, 09:30 South Africa Premier League: AmaZulu vs Durban City Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds AmaZulu FC Odds: 1.4 Durban City Bet now Melbet
Wolfsburg vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 18 oct 2025, 09:30 Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart: Can Wolfsburg End Their Losing Streak? Wolfsburg Odds: 1.66 VfB Stuttgart Bet now 1xBet
Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth prediction English Premier League 18 oct 2025, 10:00 Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 18 October 2025 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.46 Bournemouth Recommended 1xBet
Sunderland vs Wolverhampton prediction English Premier League 18 oct 2025, 10:00 Sunderland vs Wolverhampton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 18, 2025 Sunderland Odds: 1.66 Wolverhampton Bet now Melbet
Manchester City vs Everton prediction English Premier League 18 oct 2025, 10:00 Manchester City vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 18 October 2025 Manchester City Odds: 1.65 Everton Bet now Mostbet
Burnley vs Leeds prediction English Premier League 18 oct 2025, 10:00 Burnley vs Leeds prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18 October 2025 Burnley Odds: 1.92 Leeds Recommended 1xBet
Barcelona vs Girona prediction LaLiga Spain 18 oct 2025, 10:15 Barcelona vs Girona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 18, 2025 Barcelona Odds: 1.75 Girona Bet now Melbet
Dreams FC vs Nations FC prediction Premier League Ghana 18 oct 2025, 11:00 Ghana Premier League: Dreams FC vs Nations FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Dreams FC Odds: 1.94 Nations FC Bet now 1xBet
Villarreal vs Real Betis prediction LaLiga Spain 18 oct 2025, 12:30 Villarreal vs Betis: Who Will Prevail in the Battle for Third Place? Villarreal Odds: 1.56 Real Betis Recommended Melbet
Fulham vs Arsenal prediction English Premier League 18 oct 2025, 12:30 Fulham vs Arsenal: Can Arsenal Hold On to the Top Spot? Fulham Odds: 1.55 Arsenal Bet now Mostbet
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Bundesliga Germany 18 oct 2025, 12:30 Bayern vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 18, 2025 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.9 Borussia Dortmund Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores