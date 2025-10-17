Prediction on game Win Ceramica Cleopatra Odds: 1.75 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 11th round of the Egyptian Premier League will take place this Sunday at the Arab Contractors Stadium in Cairo, where Ceramica Cleopatra hosts Tala'ea El-Gaish. Here’s a prediction for the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Ceramica Cleopatra have made a confident start to the season, displaying consistent form. The team has won 5 of their first 9 matches, including their last three home games—underscoring their strength in front of their own fans. Defensively, they’ve been rock-solid, conceding just 4 goals in nine rounds.

Their attacking play has been particularly impressive: in recent fixtures, Cleopatra secured convincing wins over Modern Sport (2-0) and Haras El Hodood (3-0). Their only setback was a narrow defeat to Al Ahly, but the squad bounced back quickly. Now, they’re targeting a top-3 spot and have every chance to solidify their place among the league leaders.

On the other hand, Tala'ea El-Gaish are going through a rough patch. The team hasn’t won in four consecutive rounds, suffering three defeats. Creativity up front is lacking—they’re averaging just 0.4 goals per game, and their defense has been shaky, allowing opponents too much freedom.

Currently, the club sits in the lower part of the table, and prospects for improvement seem bleak. Just two wins in 10 matches—against Pharco and Modern Sport—highlight their struggles with consistency and scoring. Playing away from home, the Army team looks especially vulnerable, and facing Cleopatra’s potent attack could prove to be another tough test.

Probable lineups

Ceramica Cleopatra : Bassam, Karim, Nabil, Samir, Adel, Osman, Ahmed, Amr, Sodiq, Lakay, Moka

: Bassam, Karim, Nabil, Samir, Adel, Osman, Ahmed, Amr, Sodiq, Lakay, Moka Tala'ea El-Gaish: Shaaban, Awad, Camacho, Eldi, Abdel, Hamdy, Madadha, Atef, Hany, Yarek, Ismail

Match facts and head-to-head

Ceramica Cleopatra have won 3 of the last 5 head-to-head meetings

Tala'ea El-Gaish are winless in their last 4 matches

In 4 of the last 5 encounters between these teams, at least one side failed to score

Prediction

Cleopatra are in excellent form, particularly at home, where they play confidently and efficiently. Given the visitors’ issues in both attack and defense, backing a home win looks like a sound bet.