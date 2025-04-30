Ceramica Cleopatra vs National Bank of Egypt: Who will prevail in the battle for fifth place?

Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.71 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

On Thursday, May 1, we’re set for a third-round clash in the Championship Group of the Egyptian Premier League as Ceramica Cleopatra takes on National Bank of Egypt. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the odds and pick a winner for this encounter.

Ceramica Cleopatra vs National Bank of Egypt: Key facts and head-to-head

Ceramica Cleopatra are unbeaten in their last four matches, securing three wins.

National Bank of Egypt have won their two most recent outings.

On home turf, Ceramica Cleopatra have notched up four consecutive victories and are unbeaten in five straight home games.

National Bank of Egypt have claimed two wins in their last four away fixtures.

Both teams have won 27% of their matches with a clean sheet.

They also share the same percentage of defeats without scoring — 9% of matches each.

In their previous meeting, Ceramica Cleopatra edged National Bank of Egypt 2-1.

Out of the last five head-to-head matches, Ceramica Cleopatra have won four, while National Bank of Egypt have one victory.

Ceramica Cleopatra vs National Bank of Egypt: Match preview

Both sides are neck and neck in the league standings, and this game could prove pivotal in the race for fifth place in the Egyptian Premier League. Ceramica Cleopatra have collected 27 points from 18 rounds and are unbeaten in their last four fixtures. More impressively, they’ve won their last three matches with a commanding aggregate score of 10-2.

National Bank of Egypt sit two points ahead of Ceramica Cleopatra. After 18 rounds, they have 29 points and currently occupy fifth place in the standings. This means the winner of this match will become the frontrunner for that coveted fifth spot. While National Bank of Egypt’s recent run isn’t quite as dominant as their rivals’, they’re still in good form with two consecutive wins.

Both Ceramica Cleopatra and National Bank of Egypt are unlikely to challenge for a top-three finish: National Bank trail third place by nine points, while Ceramica are eleven adrift. Of course, there are still seven matches to play, but both teams have shown inconsistency and don’t quite look ready to contend for medals.

Probable lineups

National Bank of Egypt: Gabaski, Simpore, El-Gazzar, Yakubu, Mahmoud, Helal, Said, Bassiouni, Yasser, Faisal, Kaoud

Prediction

Both teams are locked in a head-to-head battle for fifth and have been putting up strong performances lately. I expect Ceramica Cleopatra and National Bank of Egypt to play boldly and go for the win, so my pick is over 2 goals at odds of 1.71.