Central Cordoba vs. Independiente Rivadavia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 29, 2025

Central Cordoba vs. Independiente Rivadavia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 29, 2025

David Flower
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Independiente Rivadavia prediction Photo: tntsports.com.ar / Author unknown
Central Cordoba de Santiago Central Cordoba de Santiago
Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 20:45 Central Cordoba de Santiago - Independiente Rivadavia
-
- : -
Argentina,
Independiente Rivadavia Independiente Rivadavia
One of the matches in the 15th round of the Argentine Championship will take place on Tuesday at the "Unico Madre" stadium, where the local Central Cordoba will host Independiente Rivadavia. I propose a bet on goals in this clash with good odds.

Match preview

Last season was a real blow for the "railroaders": the team finished only in 22nd place. However, Central Cordoba managed to respond to criticism by taking revenge with a victory in the National Cup, where they defeated Velez Sarsfield in the decisive match. In the current Apertura, the Argentines look much more convincing and have confidently settled in the upper part of the standings.

After 14 rounds, the team holds the tenth position, trailing Barracas Central by only two points. In the last round, the "railroaders" lost away to Racing with a score of 0:1. This defeat was the third in a row for Central Cordoba, and the club has not won in the championship for four consecutive rounds.

Meanwhile, Independiente looked confident last season and finished in 11th place. In the new Apertura, the team looks excellent and is in sixth place. However, they are already 11 points behind leaders Boca Juniors, while trailing ninth-place Defensa y Justicia by only two points.

In the last round, the team hosted Aldosivi at home and secured a 1:0 victory. In the last four rounds, the team has not lost, achieving two victories in this span. In seven away matches, Independiente has secured two victories and suffered two defeats.

Probable lineups

  • Central Cordoba: Aguirre, Rivero, Casermeiro, Abascio, Marchi, Bobadilla, Gomez, Martinez, Heredia, Cabral, Angulo
  • Independiente Rivadavia: Centurion, Valenti, Studer, Villalba, Osella, Gomez, Bottari, Cardillo, Sequeira, Sano, Barbieri

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Last season, Central Cordoba defeated the opponent at home with a score of 2:0
  • The "Total over 2.5" bet hit in two out of five matches
  • The "Both teams to score" bet hit in only one out of five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers give a slight advantage to the hosts in this match, with odds for a Central Cordoba victory at 2.20. There is a feeling that the hosts may not have enough strength to defeat the opponent. Our bet for the match is "Independiente Rivadavia not to lose" with odds of 1.70.

Arsenal - : - Paris Saint-Germain 29 apr 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Arsenal
-
Paris Saint-Germain
-
15:00
