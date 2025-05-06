Central Cordoba vs Flamengo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 8, 2025

Prediction on game Win Flamengo Odds: 1.76 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the clashes of the fourth round in the Copa Libertadores group stage will take place on Thursday at the “Unico Madre” stadium, where hosts Central Cordoba will face off against Brazilian giants Flamengo. Here’s a betting tip for this matchup with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Nobody really considered Central Cordoba as a team capable of making a serious impact in the Copa Libertadores. After all, their budget and squad depth are far from elite. However, it must be said the draw spared them from facing any outright giants. In the opening round, the Argentinians hosted LDU Quito and, according to analysts, entered the match as favorites. But things didn’t go according to the hosts’ script: the Ecuadorian defense was flawless, and Central Cordoba’s attack couldn’t find a way through.

That’s why the result of the second round was all the more astonishing, as the team managed to beat group favorites Flamengo away—2-1. In the third round, back on home soil, Central Cordoba secured another three points, defeating Deportivo Tachira (2-1). As a result, at the halfway mark, the Argentine club sits atop Group C.

Before the start of this continental campaign, Flamengo were already pegged as one of the main favorites—thanks to their impressive roster and squad depth, the “Vultures” objectively outclass most competitors. And, almost as a reward for their status, the Brazilians landed in a comfortable group: neither Central Cordoba, nor LDU Quito, and certainly not Deportivo Tachira looked like teams capable of derailing Felipe Luis’ ambitions.

In the first round, the red-and-blacks traveled to Venezuela, where they narrowly edged Tachira—winning 1-0, a result that perhaps doesn’t reflect their dominance on the pitch, but in a tournament race, results are what matter most. However, a shock defeat at home to Central Cordoba in the second round—1-2—hit like a bolt from the blue. On the most recent matchday, Flamengo dropped more points with a goalless draw away to LDU Quito (0-0). Now, this upcoming clash is shaping up to be nothing short of decisive for the group’s fate.

Probable lineups

Central Cordoba: Aguirre – Moyano, Abaschia, Galvan, Rivero, Cufre – Gomez, Florentin, Perello, Heredia, Angulo

Aguirre – Moyano, Abaschia, Galvan, Rivero, Cufre – Gomez, Florentin, Perello, Heredia, Angulo Flamengo: Rossi – Varela, Ortiz, Pereira, Ayrton – Pulgar, De la Cruz, Araujo, Everton, Micael – Bruno Henrique

Match facts and head-to-head

Flamengo have lost just one of their last seven matches across all competitions, winning four

The “over 2.5 total goals” bet has landed in two of Flamengo’s last five matches

Central Cordoba have won just one of their last five matches in all competitions, losing the rest

Prediction

It’s remarkable how Central Cordoba managed to snatch points in Brazil given these stats. Unsurprisingly, the bookmakers are siding with Flamengo for this match, offering odds around 1.76 for their win. We believe the Brazilians will take this one and get their revenge for the home defeat.