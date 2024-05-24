RU RU
Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory prediction and betting tips on May 25, 2024

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory prediction and betting tips on May 25, 2024

Jason Collins
Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory prediction
Central Coast Mariners Central Coast Mariners
A-League Men Australia Today, 05:45 Central Coast Mariners - Melbourne Victory
-
- : -
Australia, Gosford, Industree Group Stadium
Melbourne Victory Melbourne Victory
Review H2H Odds Prediction
On May 25, the final of the Australian A-League will be played between Central Coast Mariners and Melbourne Victory. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for the mentioned battle.

Central Coast Mariners

The reigning winners of the A-League are so far successfully going to the defense of their title. The team won the regular season, beating the nearest pursuer by only two points. The club also managed to win the second most important trophy in AFC Asia, defeating Al Ahed 1-0 in the final.

Thanks to the high place in the championship, the team began the fight in the playoffs with the semifinals, where in a difficult struggle managed to pass Sydney - 2:1 away and 0:0 on their field. The club is one step away from defending the title, but expect a hard fight against a serious opponent.

Melbourne Victory

For Melbourne, the regular championship was not bad, there the team finished third, at the same time the end was unsuccessful, because in three confrontations managed to score only one point.

In the playoffs, the team started with the quarterfinals, where in a difficult match defeated in the derby Melbourne City in a penalty shootout, and managed to equalize the score only at the end of the meeting, playing in the minority. It was also difficult against Wellington Phoenix in the semifinals - 0:0 at home and won in overtime 2:1 away. The team can not deny the will to win, let's see how it will be in the final.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

  • The rivals played twice this season, in the first meeting Central Coast Mariners were formally the hosts, but the game was held on a neutral field - 1:1, in the home match Melbourne lost - 0:1.
  • In 5 of the last seven face-to-face meetings, the teams have not scored more than two goals.
  • Melbourne can not beat the opponent in three consecutive matches.

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

In this confrontation, Central Coast Mariners are quoted as slight favorites, as it plays in its arena. Of course, the match will be difficult, the championship is at stake, so the rivals will play extremely cautious. In such a battle, we do not expect productive soccer, we consider a bet on a total of less than 2.5 goals.

