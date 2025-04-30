Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.61 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 26th round of the Australian championship will take place on Friday in Gosford, where the local Central Coast Mariners will host Brisbane Roar. Let's take a look at a bet on the teams' scoring potential in this clash.

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners, the reigning champions for the past two seasons, are having a disappointing campaign and sit only 10th after 25 rounds, with 26 points to their name. The team is winless in its last three matches: in the previous round, they drew 2-2 at home against Macarthur, and before that suffered two away defeats — 0-1 to Melbourne City and a heavy 0-6 loss to Newcastle Jets.

The Mariners' defense continues to raise concerns: this season, they've conceded 49 goals in 25 matches — one of the worst records in the league. Central Coast games often deliver plenty of action for the fans: 7 of their last 8 encounters have ended with over 2.5 goals scored.

In head-to-head matchups with Brisbane Roar, Central Coast hold a clear advantage — they've won 7 of the last 8 meetings between the sides.

Brisbane Roar

Brisbane Roar sit 12th in the table, having collected just 18 points from 25 matches. In their last five matches, they've picked up two wins, one draw, and suffered two defeats. However, they are unbeaten in their previous three outings: first beating Western United 2-1, then drawing 1-1 with Adelaide United, and most recently edging Wellington Phoenix 1-0. That match marked the first time this season Brisbane managed to keep a clean sheet.

Defense remains a weak spot for the Roar — with 50 goals conceded, they have the third-worst defensive record in the league.

In the first round of the current season, Brisbane lost 1-3 to Central Coast Mariners.

Key facts and head-to-head

Central Coast Mariners have failed to win 13 of their last 14 matches.

7 of the last 8 Central Coast Mariners matches have seen over 2.5 goals scored.

Brisbane Roar are unbeaten in 3 of their last 4 matches.

Both teams have scored in 9 of the last 11 Brisbane Roar matches.

Central Coast Mariners have won 7 of the last 8 head-to-head meetings.

5 of the last 6 head-to-head matches have ended with over 2.5 goals.

Probable lineups

Central Coast Mariners: Pyke-Kallen, Herrington, Sainsbury, Kaltak, Moragis, McCalmont, Steele, Mikael Doka, Di Pizio, Kuol, De Lima.

Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar prediction

This match between Central Coast Mariners and Brisbane Roar promises to be high-scoring. Both teams have defensive frailties, and their recent games have featured plenty of goals. Central Coast hold the edge in head-to-head meetings with Brisbane, and these encounters are often goal-fests — 5 of the last 6 clashes have been particularly prolific. My bet for this match is over 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.61.