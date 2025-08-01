RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Celtic vs St Mirren: prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 3, 2025

Celtic vs St Mirren: prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 3, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Celtic vs St. Mirren prediction Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
03 aug 2025, 11:30
- : -
Scotland, Glasgow, Celtic Park
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On Sunday, August 3rd, Celtic will kick off their quest for another league title with a clash against St Mirren. The match is set to start at 17:30 Central European Time. Check out our in-depth analysis and prediction below.

Match preview

This will be Celtic's first official fixture since May 24, when the "Bhoys" lost to Aberdeen: after a 1-1 draw in regular time, the Reds edged them out in the penalty shootout.

Since July, the Scottish champions have played seven friendlies, winning five and losing two, with a total goal tally of 14:10. Brendan Rodgers' side thrive on attacking play, launching rapid, vertical attacks through sharp short and medium passing. However, defensive frailties remain a concern: the green-and-whites concede plenty of chances, often struggle in aerial duels, and this vulnerability has resulted in a high number of goals against them.

Unlike Celtic, St Mirren have already kicked off their 2025/26 campaign. The team started in the group stage of the League Cup, where they secured three wins from four matches and topped their group to reach the last 16, where they'll face Hearts.

In the group stage, St Mirren netted 12 goals (eight of them coming in a single game), conceding just four. Under Stephen Robinson, the Saints, after a disappointing finish in the Championship Group last season, will be eager to showcase their best qualities and get off to a flying start in the league opener.

Probable lineups

Celtic: Schmeichel, Ralston, Murray, Scales, Tierney, Nygren, McGregor, Hatate, Yang, Maeda, Idah

St Mirren: Mullen, Fraser, Gogic, King, Richardson, O'Hara, Taylor, Phillips, John, Mandron, Idowu

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Celtic have won four of their last five head-to-head encounters, with one draw
  • Celtic have conceded in 7 of their last 10 matches
  • St Mirren have scored in 9 of their last 10 matches

Prediction

It's the start of the season, and both teams come into the opening round in good form and high spirits.
Given Celtic's defensive vulnerabilities and their relentless attack, I expect this to be a high-scoring affair. My prediction: both teams to score — YES, at 2.02

Comments
