Celtic vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025

On Saturday, July 19, Glasgow's Celtic Park will host a friendly clash between Scottish giants Celtic and English side Newcastle United.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

The teams have met just 3 times: 2 wins for Newcastle, 1 for Celtic.

Their last encounter was on July 22, 2007: Newcastle 4-1 Celtic.

Goal difference: Newcastle 9 - 5 Celtic.

Celtic have not lost a home friendly since 2021.

Celtic's only win over Newcastle dates back to the 1970s.

This match is part of the adidas Trophy — "Battle for Britain" tournament.

Match preview:

Celtic and Newcastle are gearing up for a thrilling preseason encounter that promises not only entertaining football but also a fierce sense of rivalry. The match is part of the adidas Trophy — a new project launched as the "Battle for Britain," with the winner claiming a unique trophy from the title sponsor. That adds an extra layer of motivation, despite the friendly status of the game.

For Celtic, all eyes will be on the young talents, especially Ben Summers, who has impressed during preseason. Newcastle's focal point up front is Harry Armstrong, and there's a chance for Bruno Guimarães and Anthony Gordon to return to the squad. However, the Magpies could be without three key players: Alexander Isak, Nick Pope, and Sven Botman.

Both teams hail from cities with a rich footballing heritage. Celtic are among Scotland's most decorated clubs, while Newcastle are an emerging force in the Premier League with big ambitions in Europe. Expect a high-scoring affair, as both sides are known for their attacking style of play.

Probable lineups:

Celtic: Schmeichel — Trusty, McPherson, Donovan, Tierney — McGregor, Inamiura, Hatate — Forrest, Maeda, Summers.

Schmeichel — Trusty, McPherson, Donovan, Tierney — McGregor, Inamiura, Hatate — Forrest, Maeda, Summers. Newcastle: Pope — Trippier, Schär, Lascelles, Burn — Joelinton, Guimarães — Elanga, Gordon, Barnes — Isak.

Match prediction:

Given that this is more than just a friendly — it's a battle for silverware — I expect maximum commitment from the hosts, who will want to lift the trophy in front of their home fans, which will require an aggressive attacking performance. The Magpies, with their quality, should also find the net and deliver sharp football up front. That's why my pick is over 3 total goals in the match (odds 1.8).