Celtic vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Wednesday, October 4, Celtic will host Lazio in the second round of the Champions League group stage.

Celtic

The Scottish champion did not start his journey in the group stage of the Champions League very well. The team lost to the Dutch champion Feyenoord with a score of 0:2. In that game the Scots had two sendings off and overall their performance was terrible. It was only by miracle that only two goals hit the goal of the cattle.

Now the team is preparing for a home game against Lazio. If Celtic plans to stay in the most important club tournament in Europe, then they must definitely defeat their direct competitors to qualify from the group.

Lazio

Unlike their rivals, the Roman team was able to score points in the match against the Spanish Atlético. The game ended in a 1:1 draw. The Italian team got a draw thanks to a goal from the goalkeeper, who connected to a set piece in the end.

Now Lazio faces a simpler task - on the road they need to defeat Celtic, which is modest in terms of European football.

Statistics and prediction for the match

Last season, Celtic played Lazio twice in the Europa League group stage. Unexpectedly for many, both meetings ended in victory for the Scots with a score of 2:1.

At the same time, there is another interesting fact - Celtic have not won in their last 10 Champions League matches (including qualifications).

Bookmakers are inclined to believe that Lazio should win this match. I agree with this opinion, but I’ll play it safe and take the visiting team’s victory with a 0 handicap and odds of 1.65.