RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Celta vs Valencia prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Celta vs Valencia prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Celta Vigo vs Valencia prediction Photo: https://dynamo.kiev.ua/ Author unknown
Celta Vigo Celta Vigo
LaLiga Spain Today, 10:15 Celta Vigo - Valencia
-
- : -
Spain, Vigo, Abanca Balaidos
Valencia Valencia
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.95

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

Within the 38th round of the Primera their meeting will be held Celta - Valencia. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for the upcoming battle.

Celta

Heavy was this season for Celta, which had to fight for survival. Now the team is safe, occupies the 14th line, the gap from the danger zone is 7 points. In the last round “Celta” won the hardest away victory over the outsider Granada - 2:1, the opponent did not score a penalty at 90+7 minutes.

The end of the Celta successful, because they managed to win 3 matches out of four, this allowed to break away from the bottom three. This match does not have a big tournament significance, although for sure they want to end this difficult season with a victory.

Valencia

“Bats” looked good this season, even for a while led the fight for the European Cup, but in the end clearly lacked strength. The team is ninth in the championship, and the gap from the top-7 is 9 points. Valencia does not win in six consecutive matches, gaining a point in this period, it is because of this series and failed to compete for something significant.

In the last round Barahi's wards could not cope with the pressure of Granada, suffering a home defeat with a score of 1-3. The team can not go higher, and lose a maximum of one position. It seems that the players went on vacation early.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

  • Rivals crossed twice this season, both matches took place on the field of Valencia, first in the championship played 0:0, and in the Spanish Cup stronger was Celta - 3:1.
  • On their field Celta does not lose five matches in a row, 4 wins and one draw.
  • Valencia lost the last two away games.

Celta vs Valencia Prediction

Bookmakers consider Celta the favorite, on the side of the “sky” factor of their arena and the best form. Let's pay attention to the fact that both rivals will not have serious motivation. Due to the lack of pressure, the teams can play relaxed, for this reason we bet on a total of more than 2.5 goals.

Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.95

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Getafe vs Mallorca prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 08:00 Getafe vs Mallorca prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Getafe Odds: 1.71 Mallorca Recommended BetWinner
Sweden vs Canada prediction World Ice Hockey Championship Today, 08:20 Sweden vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Sweden Odds: 1.69 Canada Bet now MelBet
National Bank vs Ismaily SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 09:00 National Bank of Egypt vs El-Ismaily prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 National Bank Odds: 1.6 Ismaily SC Bet now MelBet
Leeds vs Southampton prediction Championship England Today, 10:00 Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Leeds Odds: 1.75 Southampton Recommended BetWinner
Las Palmas vs Deportivo Alaves prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 10:15 Las Palmas vs Alaves prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Las Palmas Odds: 1.8 Deportivo Alaves Bet now Linebet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Basketball news Today, 01:25 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Yesterday, 17:18 Juventus and Monza are close to completing the transfer of the best goalkeeper in Serie A Football news Yesterday, 17:00 PSG defeated Lyon in Mbappe's farewell match and won the French Cup Football news Yesterday, 16:54 Real Madrid officially secured 36th La Liga title after finishing season with draw with Real Betis Motorsport News Yesterday, 16:40 The Schumacher family won a lawsuit against a German magazine for a scandalous publication Football news Yesterday, 16:09 Unexpectedly. Bayern Munich has revealed the reason for Tuchel's departure Football news Yesterday, 16:01 Bayer has secured their first-ever golden double by defeating Kaiserslautern to win the DFB Pokal Football news Yesterday, 15:37 Would like to return to Barcelona one day. Xavi commented on his resignation for the first time Football news Yesterday, 15:35 Farewell to a Legend: The iconic Toni Kroos bids adieu to the Santiago Bernabéu faithful Hockey news Yesterday, 15:13 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Sport Predictions
Football Today Getafe vs Mallorca prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Hockey Today Sweden vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today National Bank of Egypt vs El-Ismaily prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today Celta vs Valencia prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today Las Palmas vs Alaves prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Basketball Today Fenerbahce vs Olympiaсos prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today Konyaspor vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today El Gaish vs Baladiyat El-Mahalla prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today Future vs Al-Masry prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024