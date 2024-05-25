Celta vs Valencia prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.95 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

Within the 38th round of the Primera their meeting will be held Celta - Valencia. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for the upcoming battle.

Celta

Heavy was this season for Celta, which had to fight for survival. Now the team is safe, occupies the 14th line, the gap from the danger zone is 7 points. In the last round “Celta” won the hardest away victory over the outsider Granada - 2:1, the opponent did not score a penalty at 90+7 minutes.

The end of the Celta successful, because they managed to win 3 matches out of four, this allowed to break away from the bottom three. This match does not have a big tournament significance, although for sure they want to end this difficult season with a victory.

Valencia

“Bats” looked good this season, even for a while led the fight for the European Cup, but in the end clearly lacked strength. The team is ninth in the championship, and the gap from the top-7 is 9 points. Valencia does not win in six consecutive matches, gaining a point in this period, it is because of this series and failed to compete for something significant.

In the last round Barahi's wards could not cope with the pressure of Granada, suffering a home defeat with a score of 1-3. The team can not go higher, and lose a maximum of one position. It seems that the players went on vacation early.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

Rivals crossed twice this season, both matches took place on the field of Valencia, first in the championship played 0:0, and in the Spanish Cup stronger was Celta - 3:1.

On their field Celta does not lose five matches in a row, 4 wins and one draw.

Valencia lost the last two away games.

Celta vs Valencia Prediction

Bookmakers consider Celta the favorite, on the side of the “sky” factor of their arena and the best form. Let's pay attention to the fact that both rivals will not have serious motivation. Due to the lack of pressure, the teams can play relaxed, for this reason we bet on a total of more than 2.5 goals.