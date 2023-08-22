Prediction on game Win Real Madrid Odds: 1.7 100% Bonus up to $108 4.75 Bet now

On August 25, Balaídos (Vigo) will host the match of the 3rd round of the La Liga, in which Celta will compete with Real Madrid. The battle will start at 21:30 CET.

Celta



The club still remembers that it played in the play-offs of the Europa League some half a decade ago. And only Manchester United was able to stop the Spanish team in the quarter-finals. Speaking about the subsequent years, “the Galicians” constantly fought for survival in the Primera, regularly changing the mentors. It seems that now the management from Vigo see a chance to get out of the vicious circle in the appointment of Rafa Benitez. At the same time, the specialist himself needs to be shown that he, after the failure at Everton, is not the so-called “downed pilot”. The debut, however, did not give reason for optimism. Being under the rule of the new mentor, Iago Aspas and the company lost to Osasuna without much chance at the home arena – 0-2. Everything hinted on the defeat in the struggle with Real Sociedad, but Mingueza brought a 1-1 draw in the 94th minute of the game.

Real Madrid



The team is in a difficult situation. Firstly, the previous season, even if we take into account a list of trophies (the UEFA Super Cup, the victory in the FIFA Club World Cup and, that is the most important, the spring success in the Copa del Rey), was still sufficiently worse than the last but one – “the Galácticos” disappointed in the main tournaments, the Champions League and the Primera. Ancelotti retained his position, but he will have been in charge of the Brazilian national team since 2024 – so, what about his status in the capital of Spain now? Moreover, the high-class scorer, Benzema, left the club quite suddenly and the great goalkeeper, Courtois, was seriously injured. Joselu and Kepa are pretty questionable as the replacement of the higher mentioned footballers. Although Bellingham, the top transfer of the La Liga in the off-season, began to justify the move by scoring in the 1st round when “Los Merengues” confidently won El Clásico in the battle against Athletic. He also became the hero of the comeback on the field of Almeria: he made a double and assisted Vinícius Junior, who achieved the final 1-3 score.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



There is no doubt that Real Madrid has got an advantage in this pair. For instance, it won both matches in the previous season.

Predictions



Bookmakers do not believe in the hosts, and we will agree with them. We bet on the victory of the guests from the capital of Spain (odd: 1.7).

