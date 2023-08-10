Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.63 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On August 13, Balaídos (Vigo) will host the match of the 1st round of the La Liga, in which Celta will compete with Osasuna. The battle will start at 17:00 CET.

Celta



The club finished the previous season, if we take into account its level, in a fairly high position – the 13th place. However, it happened not without the traditional for “Los Celestes” mentor replacement in the autumn, when the position went to Carlos Carvalhal. Despite the fact that the Portuguese specialist coped with the main task, he still did not stay at this work – the contract was terminated in June. As a result, Rafa Benitez returns to Spain. He has difficult starting conditions: Iago Aspas is not getting any younger, Santi Mina went to jail, Denis Suarez and Javi Galan have changed their “registration”, and Veiga is considering the offers from the giants, and it is clear that he will not stay in Vigo. It remains to believe that Dotor, Bamba and Manu Sanchez, who have come in the off-season, will justify the hopes, and it will be possible to lure at least a couple more players in the remaining couple of weeks.

Osasuna



The team spent the previous temporada in an outstanding manner. It has become, so far, the crowning achievement of Jagoba Arrasate’s work in Pamplona. He took over the club in the Segunda in 2018, quickly brought it back to the La Liga, where he and his wards earned the reputation of a strong middle peasant. And speaking about the 2022/2023 season, it turned out, firstly, to repeat the record in the Copa del Rey, losing only to Real Madrid in the cup final. Secondly, “the Reds”, despite the higher mentioned load, were able to get 53 points in the La Liga – the team won a dispute with status neighbour, Athletic, for the 7th final place. Thus, now the team will finally return to the European competition, making its debut in the Conference League. However, there are no special funds allocated for strengthening – the newcomers, who come, are, as a rule, free agents, like Mojica.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The clubs alternately demonstrate their strength. Osasuna was better in the previous season: a 2-1 success at the away arena and a 0-0 draw on the native field.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe that Celta can take revenge for the defeat of a year ago. Still, the head-to-head matches of these clubs are rarely spectacular – we bet on “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.63).

