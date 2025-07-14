Celta vs Famalicão prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 15, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.77 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On July 15, 2025, a friendly match will take place between Spain's Celta and Portugal's Famalicão. Let's take a closer look at a bet on both teams' attacking potential in this clash.

Celta

Celta Vigo had a superb season, finishing 7th in La Liga and securing a spot in the Europa League. Since the end of the campaign, the team hasn't played any matches—their last official game was in late May. Now, Celta is kicking off a series of friendlies as part of their preseason preparations, with the new season set to start in mid-August. It's tough to gauge the team's current form: the squad has just come back from vacation, there have been roster rotations, and the training process is only just getting underway.

One of their first preseason opponents is Portuguese side Famalicão. These teams have never met officially before. The only time they faced off was in a friendly back in 2019, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Famalicão

Famalicão had a fairly average season by their standards, finishing 7th in the Portuguese league and missing out on European qualification by 10 points. Overall, the result nearly mirrored the previous season, when they ended up eighth. Unlike Celta, the Portuguese side has already started their preparations for the new campaign. They won their first friendly convincingly—6-1 against Famalicão's youth team.

The club has a total of five friendlies lined up. Besides Celta, Famalicão will face four other Portuguese teams—not the strongest opponents, so the encounter with the Spaniards promises to be their toughest test of the summer. Given the caliber of their rivals, Famalicão will surely be eager to show their best and prove themselves against a La Liga side.

Probable lineups

Celta: Guaita, Alonso, Lago, Rodriguez, Mingueza, Beltrán, Moriba, Carreira, Gonzalez, Lopez, Iglesias.

Guaita, Alonso, Lago, Rodriguez, Mingueza, Beltrán, Moriba, Carreira, Gonzalez, Lopez, Iglesias. Famalicão: Zlobin, Pineiro, Realpe, Ba, Pedro Bondo, De Amorim, Van De Loi, Aranda, Sa, Sorriso, Elisor.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

Celta have won 3 of their last 4 matches.

Both teams have scored in 4 of Celta's last 5 matches.

Famalicão have failed to win in 4 of their last 6 matches.

Both teams have scored in Famalicão's last 6 matches.

The teams have met once before in a friendly in 2019, which ended 1-1.

Prediction for Celta vs Famalicão

Both teams are just getting into preseason and are far from peak condition. With nearly a month until official matches kick off, managers are experimenting with lineups, building chemistry, and giving everyone minutes. This often leads to defensive lapses, opening the door for goals at both ends. Celta and Famalicão have already played out a high-scoring draw—1-1—in a previous friendly. So, once again, we can expect open football with goals from both sides. My bet for this match is both teams to score, with odds of 1.77.